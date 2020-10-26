REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-FINE/

NFL hits Titans with $350,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 after an investigation into what led to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the league announced on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/

Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers, level World Series

Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2.

GOLF-EUROPEAN-MCGOWAN/

McGowan wins Italian Open for first European Tour title in 11 years

England's Ross McGowan kept his cool to win the Italian Open by a single stroke on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title -- 11 years after his maiden win in Madrid.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

If required, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

25 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AFG-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Afghanistan v A2

Afghanistan play the runners up from Group A at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.

26 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ENG-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - England v B1

England play the winners of Group B at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.

26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS-WATANABE

INTERVIEW-Gymnastics head Watanabe speaks about upcoming Tokyo meet

Gymnastics Federation chief Morinari Watanave speaks about the upcoming meet in Tokyo that is seen as a major test of Olympics organisers ability to successfully stage the rearranged Games next year.

26 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/

Rugby-England name squad for Autumn matches

England coach Eddie Jones names his squad for the forthcoming Six Nations match and Autumn internationals.

26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-STS/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Fluminense v Santos - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 25, 2020

25 Oct 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid - News conferences & training

Borussia Moenchengladbach and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match.

26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conferences & training

Liverpool prepare for their Champions league group stage match against FC Midtjylland.

26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland news conference & training

FC Midtjylland prepare for their Champions league group stage match away to Liverpool.

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-BAY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich - News conferences & training

Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions league group stage game.

26 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Manchester City - News conferences & training

Olympique Marseille and Manchester City prepare for their Champions league group stage match.

26 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City

Arsenal play Leicester City in the Premier League.

25 Oct 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion are at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

26 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-AMO/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Monaco

Olympique Lyonnais host Monaco in Ligue 1.

25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Hellas Verona

Juventus host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match

25 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-HUE/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Huesca

Real Sociedad play Huesca in La Liga. The wire will include coverage of the other matches in Spain's top flight on Sunday.

25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

26 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.

26 Oct

MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas hosts the United States Grand Prix.

25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT