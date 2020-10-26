SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

26 Oct 2020 / 02:47 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-FINE/

    NFL hits Titans with $350,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

    The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 after an investigation into what led to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the league announced on Sunday.

    BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/

    Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers, level World Series

    Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2.

    GOLF-EUROPEAN-MCGOWAN/

    McGowan wins Italian Open for first European Tour title in 11 years

    England's Ross McGowan kept his cool to win the Italian Open by a single stroke on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title -- 11 years after his maiden win in Madrid.

    SPORTS

    BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)

    Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

    If required, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    25 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AFG-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Afghanistan v A2

    Afghanistan play the runners up from Group A at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    26 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ENG-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - England v B1

    England play the winners of Group B at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS-WATANABE

    INTERVIEW-Gymnastics head Watanabe speaks about upcoming Tokyo meet

    Gymnastics Federation chief Morinari Watanave speaks about the upcoming meet in Tokyo that is seen as a major test of Olympics organisers ability to successfully stage the rearranged Games next year.

    26 Oct

    RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/

    Rugby-England name squad for Autumn matches

    England coach Eddie Jones names his squad for the forthcoming Six Nations match and Autumn internationals.

    26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-STS/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Fluminense v Santos - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 25, 2020

    25 Oct 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid - News conferences & training

    Borussia Moenchengladbach and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match.

    26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conferences & training

    Liverpool prepare for their Champions league group stage match against FC Midtjylland.

    26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland news conference & training

    FC Midtjylland prepare for their Champions league group stage match away to Liverpool.

    26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-BAY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich - News conferences & training

    Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions league group stage game.

    26 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-MCI/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Manchester City - News conferences & training

    Olympique Marseille and Manchester City prepare for their Champions league group stage match.

    26 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City

    Arsenal play Leicester City in the Premier League.

    25 Oct 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

    Brighton & Hove Albion are at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

    26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    26 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-AMO/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Monaco

    Olympique Lyonnais host Monaco in Ligue 1.

    25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Hellas Verona

    Juventus host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match

    25 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-HUE/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Huesca

    Real Sociedad play Huesca in La Liga. The wire will include coverage of the other matches in Spain's top flight on Sunday.

    25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    26 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

    The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.

    26 Oct

    MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED - Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix

    The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas hosts the United States Grand Prix.

    25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

