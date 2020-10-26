REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-FINE/
NFL hits Titans with $350,000 fine for COVID-19 violations
The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 after an investigation into what led to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the league announced on Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/
Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers, level World Series
Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2.
GOLF-EUROPEAN-MCGOWAN/
McGowan wins Italian Open for first European Tour title in 11 years
England's Ross McGowan kept his cool to win the Italian Open by a single stroke on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title -- 11 years after his maiden win in Madrid.
SPORTS
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)
Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays
If required, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
25 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AFG-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Afghanistan v A2
Afghanistan play the runners up from Group A at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.
26 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ENG-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - England v B1
England play the winners of Group B at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.
26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS-WATANABE
INTERVIEW-Gymnastics head Watanabe speaks about upcoming Tokyo meet
Gymnastics Federation chief Morinari Watanave speaks about the upcoming meet in Tokyo that is seen as a major test of Olympics organisers ability to successfully stage the rearranged Games next year.
26 Oct
RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/
Rugby-England name squad for Autumn matches
England coach Eddie Jones names his squad for the forthcoming Six Nations match and Autumn internationals.
26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-STS/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Fluminense v Santos - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-FLA/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo – Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 25, 2020
25 Oct 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid - News conferences & training
Borussia Moenchengladbach and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match.
26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conferences & training
Liverpool prepare for their Champions league group stage match against FC Midtjylland.
26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland news conference & training
FC Midtjylland prepare for their Champions league group stage match away to Liverpool.
26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-BAY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich - News conferences & training
Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions league group stage game.
26 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-MCI/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Manchester City - News conferences & training
Olympique Marseille and Manchester City prepare for their Champions league group stage match.
26 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City
Arsenal play Leicester City in the Premier League.
25 Oct 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion are at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
26 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-AMO/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Monaco
Olympique Lyonnais host Monaco in Ligue 1.
25 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-HEL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Hellas Verona
Juventus host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match
25 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-HUE/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Huesca
Real Sociedad play Huesca in La Liga. The wire will include coverage of the other matches in Spain's top flight on Sunday.
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
26 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open
The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.
MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED - Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix
The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas hosts the United States Grand Prix.