TOP STORIES

cycling-france/

Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow as Van Aert wins easy stage

PRIVAS, France (Reuters) - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe lost the overall lead in the Tour de France to Briton Adam Yates after being handed a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding at the end of stage five, won by Belgian Wouth van Aert on Wednesday.

health-coronavirus-golf-rahm/

Rahm had doubts PGA Tour could carry on amid COVID-19

World number two Jon Rahm initially doubted whether the PGA Tour, which wraps up its 2019-20 season at this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta, was going to be able to complete its campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he said on Wednesday.

cycling-france-yates/

Cycling: Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

PRIVAS, France (Reuters) - Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de France's yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sport's most treasured possession.

