REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7 PM GMT/3 PM ET

TOP STORIES
Astros place 3B Bregman (hamstring) on injured list
The Houston Astros placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain.
Report: Canadiens' Gallagher to have CT scan on jaw
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will undergo a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported.
De La Hoya, 47, confirms boxing comeback
Oscar De La Hoya is ready to make a return to the ring.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-BAH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia - Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - August 20, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
20 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ALONSO
Motor racing-Alonso gears up for Triple Crown shot
Experts weigh in on whether Fernando Alonso, who has already won the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, can become only the second driver in history to win the sport's Triple Crown with a victory at Sunday's Indianapolis 500.
21 Aug
GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN
Golf - Women's British Open
Round two of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.
SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/WESTERNUNITED-COACH
INTERVIEW - Soccer - A-League newcomers Western United are title threats - coach
A-League newcomers were little more than a boardroom brainstorm 18 months ago but believe they can win Australian soccer's biggest prize in just over a week, says coach Mark Rudan.
21 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight
Western Force v Queensland Reds
21 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan
England play Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.
21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust
Round two of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.
21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT