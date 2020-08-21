REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7 PM GMT/3 PM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

baseball-mlb-hou-bregman/

Astros place 3B Bregman (hamstring) on injured list

The Houston Astros placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain.

icehockey-nhl-mtl-gallagher/

Report: Canadiens' Gallagher to have CT scan on jaw

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will undergo a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported.

fighting-boxing-de-la-hoya/

De La Hoya, 47, confirms boxing comeback

Oscar De La Hoya is ready to make a return to the ring.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia - Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - August 20, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

20 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ALONSO

Motor racing-Alonso gears up for Triple Crown shot

Experts weigh in on whether Fernando Alonso, who has already won the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, can become only the second driver in history to win the sport's Triple Crown with a victory at Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

21 Aug

GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN

Golf - Women's British Open

Round two of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.

21 Aug

SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/WESTERNUNITED-COACH

INTERVIEW - Soccer - A-League newcomers Western United are title threats - coach

A-League newcomers were little more than a boardroom brainstorm 18 months ago but believe they can win Australian soccer's biggest prize in just over a week, says coach Mark Rudan.

21 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight

Western Force v Queensland Reds

21 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust

Round two of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT