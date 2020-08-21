SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7 PM GMT/3 PM ET

21 Aug 2020 / 02:56 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    baseball-mlb-hou-bregman/

    Astros place 3B Bregman (hamstring) on injured list

    The Houston Astros placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain.

    icehockey-nhl-mtl-gallagher/

    Report: Canadiens' Gallagher to have CT scan on jaw

    Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will undergo a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported.

    fighting-boxing-de-la-hoya/

    De La Hoya, 47, confirms boxing comeback

    Oscar De La Hoya is ready to make a return to the ring.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia - Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - August 20, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    20 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ALONSO

    Motor racing-Alonso gears up for Triple Crown shot

    Experts weigh in on whether Fernando Alonso, who has already won the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, can become only the second driver in history to win the sport's Triple Crown with a victory at Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

    21 Aug

    GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN

    Golf - Women's British Open

    Round two of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.

    21 Aug

    SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/WESTERNUNITED-COACH

    INTERVIEW - Soccer - A-League newcomers Western United are title threats - coach

    A-League newcomers were little more than a boardroom brainstorm 18 months ago but believe they can win Australian soccer's biggest prize in just over a week, says coach Mark Rudan.

    21 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight

    Western Force v Queensland Reds

    21 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan

    England play Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.

    21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust

    Round two of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

    21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

