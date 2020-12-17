REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASEBALL-MLB-RACE/
MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status
Major League Baseball (MLB) is elevating the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight".
USA-COURT-NCAA/
U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.
BASEBALL-MLB-VIZQUEL/
Ex-MLB star Vizquel accused of domestic violence
Former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel has been accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Bianca, according to a report in The Athletic.
UPCOMING
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/
First Test - Australia v India
Day one of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).
17 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
OLYMPICS-2024/ (PIX) (TV)
Interview with Paris 2024 Games chief Tony Estanguet
Interview with Paris 2024 Games chief Tony Estanguet on preparations for the Olympics.
Dec 17
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA
Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers verdict on Russia's appeal against Olympic ban
The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers a verdict on Russia's appeal against a four-year ban from competing at the Olympics under its flag.
SOCCER
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PER-ULS/
Asian Champions League final preview
Preview of the Asian Champions final between Ulsan Hyundai and Persepolis at Doha's Al Janoub Stadium.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Burnley
Aston Villa v Burnley at Villa Park
17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage
16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - West Ham United v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Crystal Palace at London Stadium
SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The 2020 Best FIFA Football Awards will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LOR/REPORT (PIX)
France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lorient
Paris St Germain face Lorient in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-WOB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
16 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-RBL/REPORT (PIX)
Germany - Bundesliga - Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Italy - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan
Genoa face AC Milan in Serie A match.
16 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)
Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli
Inter Milan host Napoli in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Italy - Serie A preview
Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SOC/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Sociedad
Barcelona play Real Sociedad in La Liga.
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
YEARENDER
SPORT-YEARENDER/CRICKET (PIX)
A four-month lull and life in 'luxury prison' in a pandemic-hit year
Cricket lost a chunk of the year's fixtures, including a World Cup, and players were banished to a life in "luxury prisons" as the game embraced the 'new-normal' in a pandemic-hit year.
SPORT-YEARENDER/GOLF (PIX)
Golf - Year in review
A look back at the year 2020 in golf.
SPORT-YEARENDER/NFL (PIX)
YEARENDER-Athlete activism, playing in the COVID era central for NFL in 2020
A look at the critical moments for the NFL in 2020