REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

17 Dec 2020 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASEBALL-MLB-RACE/

    MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status

    Major League Baseball (MLB) is elevating the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight".

    USA-COURT-NCAA/

    U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.

    BASEBALL-MLB-VIZQUEL/

    Ex-MLB star Vizquel accused of domestic violence

    Former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel has been accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Bianca, according to a report in The Athletic.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

    First Test - Australia v India

    Day one of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).

    17 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2024/ (PIX) (TV)

    Interview with Paris 2024 Games chief Tony Estanguet

    Interview with Paris 2024 Games chief Tony Estanguet on preparations for the Olympics.

    Dec 17

    SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA

    Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers verdict on Russia's appeal against Olympic ban

    The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers a verdict on Russia's appeal against a four-year ban from competing at the Olympics under its flag.

    Dec 17

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PER-ULS/

    Asian Champions League final preview

    Preview of the Asian Champions final between Ulsan Hyundai and Persepolis at Doha's Al Janoub Stadium.

    Dec 17

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Burnley

    Aston Villa v Burnley at Villa Park

    17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage

    16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

    Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League.

    16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - West Ham United v Crystal Palace

    West Ham United v Crystal Palace at London Stadium

    16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

    The Best FIFA Football Awards

    The 2020 Best FIFA Football Awards will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LOR/REPORT (PIX)

    France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lorient

    Paris St Germain face Lorient in Ligue 1.

    16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-WOB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg

    Bayern Munich face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

    16 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

    Germany - Bundesliga - Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

    Hoffenheim face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    16 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Italy - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan

    Genoa face AC Milan in Serie A match.

    16 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

    Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli

    Inter Milan host Napoli in a Serie A match.

    16 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SOC/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Sociedad

    Barcelona play Real Sociedad in La Liga.

    16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    YEARENDER

    SPORT-YEARENDER/CRICKET (PIX)

    A four-month lull and life in 'luxury prison' in a pandemic-hit year

    Cricket lost a chunk of the year's fixtures, including a World Cup, and players were banished to a life in "luxury prisons" as the game embraced the 'new-normal' in a pandemic-hit year.

    Dec 17

    SPORT-YEARENDER/GOLF (PIX)

    Golf - Year in review

    A look back at the year 2020 in golf.

    17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SPORT-YEARENDER/NFL (PIX)

    YEARENDER-Athlete activism, playing in the COVID era central for NFL in 2020

    A look at the critical moments for the NFL in 2020

    Dec 17

