REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA/
'Quicker' Serena has great chance at Australian Open, says Evert
(Reuters) - The unusual circumstances ahead of the Australian Open could help Serena Williams claim her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, according to fellow American Chris Evert.
OLYMPICS-2020-MORI/
Olympics: Nearly 60% of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - poll
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Johnson holds on to clinch second Saudi International title
(Reuters) - World number one Dustin Johnson carded his worst round of the tournament but did enough to win the Saudi International on Sunday for a second time in three years.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea
Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.
7 Feb 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Barcelona
Real Betis host Barcelona in La Liga.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LAK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Paris St Germain
Marseille face PSG in Ligue 1.
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-SAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX) (TV)
NFL-Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
7 Feb 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LOSANGELES
NFL-Los Angeles hoping to host 'normal' Super Bowl next year
As the curtains close on the COVID-impacted Super Bowl in Tampa, Los Angeles is hoping for a return to "normal" when it hosts the championship game at the $5 billion SoFi stadium, which opened in Inglewood last year.
8 Feb
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the first round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
8 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
8 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
8 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV)
NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers break down Super Bowl
Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet with media following the Super Bowl.
7 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/
Cricket - First Test - India v England
Day four of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
8 Feb 04:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/
Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa
Day five of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.
8 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Alpine combined women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
8 Feb 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
8 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHAMPS (TV)
NFL-Super Bowl winner's news conference
The Super Bowl winning coach and Most Valuable Player discuss game.
8 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup match against West Ham United.
SOCCER-CLUB-ALY-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Club World Cup - Al Ahly v Bayern Munich
European champions Bayern Munich play Al Alhy in the second Club World Cup semi-final at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
8 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN
Tennis - Australian Open in COVID times
The 2021 Australian Open will be like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We report from the first day of the delayed Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.
8 Feb 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT