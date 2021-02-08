REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA/

'Quicker' Serena has great chance at Australian Open, says Evert

(Reuters) - The unusual circumstances ahead of the Australian Open could help Serena Williams claim her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, according to fellow American Chris Evert.

OLYMPICS-2020-MORI/

Olympics: Nearly 60% of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Johnson holds on to clinch second Saudi International title

(Reuters) - World number one Dustin Johnson carded his worst round of the tournament but did enough to win the Saudi International on Sunday for a second time in three years.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea

Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.

7 Feb 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Barcelona

Real Betis host Barcelona in La Liga.

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Paris St Germain

Marseille face PSG in Ligue 1.

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX) (TV)

NFL-Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

7 Feb 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LOSANGELES

NFL-Los Angeles hoping to host 'normal' Super Bowl next year

As the curtains close on the COVID-impacted Super Bowl in Tampa, Los Angeles is hoping for a return to "normal" when it hosts the championship game at the $5 billion SoFi stadium, which opened in Inglewood last year.

8 Feb

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the first round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

8 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

8 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

8 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV)

NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers break down Super Bowl

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet with media following the Super Bowl.

7 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Cricket - First Test - India v England

Day four of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

8 Feb 04:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

Day five of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

8 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Alpine combined women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

8 Feb 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

8 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHAMPS (TV)

NFL-Super Bowl winner's news conference

The Super Bowl winning coach and Most Valuable Player discuss game.

8 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup match against West Ham United.

8 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-ALY-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Al Ahly v Bayern Munich

European champions Bayern Munich play Al Alhy in the second Club World Cup semi-final at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

8 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Tennis - Australian Open in COVID times

The 2021 Australian Open will be like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We report from the first day of the delayed Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

8 Feb 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT