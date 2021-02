Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

OLYMPICS-2022/USA

White House has not made 'final decision' on participation in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on participation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, as Republican lawmakers call for the United States to boycott the Games in 2022.

SOCCER-USA/MTL-HENRY

Henry steps down as Montreal coach, cites family reasons

Former French international Thierry Henry has decided to step down as head coach of the Montreal Impact due to family reasons, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday.

TENNIS-WOMEN/BARTY

Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking

An Australian summer of tennis that promised so much for Ash Barty has ended in disappointment with the local hero falling at the first hurdle of the Adelaide International a week after blowing a golden chance to win her home Grand Slam.

