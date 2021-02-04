REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN
Masks and no singing: Organisers unveil rules for COVID-19 Games
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Olympic officials on Wednesday unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Tokyo Games this summer, banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SCENE
Excitement, apprehension hang over Tampa ahead of Super Bowl
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 3 (Reuters) - Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer on their hometown Buccaneers against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs all during a pandemic that once threatened to derail the NFL season.
HEALTH-CORONARIVUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN
Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19
MELBOURNE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton
Everton visit Leeds United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from a surprise 2-0 home defeat by struggling Newcastle United.
3 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NIM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nimes
Paris St Germain face Nimes in Ligue 1.
3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Napoli v Atalanta
Napoli face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi finals
SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Granada v Barcelona
Granada host Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United.
3 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League looking to make it three wins on the bounce
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
3 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT
TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Cup
Day three of the team-based ATP Cup has been cancelled because up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.
4 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-IND/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
4 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
4 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
4 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
OLYMPICS-2022/JAPAN (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Group of Japanese activists speak against China's holding of Beijing 2022 Games
A group of Japanese activists, including President of Tibetan Community in Japan, Kalden Obara, President of Japan Uyghur Association, Kerimu Uda ,and William Lee, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, speak against China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
4 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
4 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
4 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/
Tennis - Australian Open preview package
After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.
4 Feb
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Saudi International
Round one of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.
SOCCER-CLUB/
Soccer - Club World Cup - Semi-Finals Preview
A preview of the two semi-finals in the Club World Cup, featuring Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras and Champions League holders Bayern Munich
SOCCER-ITALY/SERIEA-MEDIA
Serie A votes on media unit stake sale to private equity investors
Serie A's clubs will vote to sign off on the sale of a stake in the media business of the Italian soccer league to a private equity consortium.
CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/
Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa
Day One of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.
4 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
CRICKET-SAFETY/BOUNCERS
Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal polarises opinion
The world of cricket appears sharply polarised over a proposal to ban bouncers at the youth level with the game's lawmakers weighing the merit of the suggestion which has found takers in New Zealand.
4 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open - Draw
The ceremony for the Australian Open women's and men's singles draws takes place in Melbourne ahead of the tournament that begins on Feb. 8.
4 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2022/ATHLETES (TV)
Olympics-Interviews with top winter sports athletes one year out from Beijing 2022
One year out from the start of Beijing 2022, Olympic medallists Scotty James and Sofia Goggia speak to Reuters about their expectations for the winter showpiece.
4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/COMMERCIALS (TV)
NFL-Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic
Uber Eats and brands that have done well during the pandemic including Logitech and Scotts Miracle Gro will replace long-time advertisers this Sunday during the Super Bowl LV telecast. The celebrity-laden ads aim to inject some humor and levity after a deeply depressing period at one of the most watched U.S. televised event of the year.
4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/ (TV)
Rugby - England name team for Six Nations opener
England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Scotland.
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview
Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/
Rugby - France name team to face Italy in the Six Nations
France coach Fabien Galthie names his team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday
4 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/
Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland name team to take on England
Scotland's team to play England in the opening round of the Six Nations is named by coach Gregor Townsend, who holds a a conference call at 12:30pm GMT.
4 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-CLUB-TUA-ULS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Club World Cup - Tigres UANL v Ulsan Hyundai
Tigres UANL face Ulsan Hyundai in the first Club World Cup second round match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2022/CANADA
Olympics-Canada address calls for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Games
The Canadian Olympic Committee will mark the one-year countdown to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games by addressing calls for a boycott due to ongoing human rights violations in Western China and National Security Law issues.
4 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV)
NFL-Super Bowl Halftime show news conference
Canadian recording artist The Weekend speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LV halftime show news conference.
4 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-CLUB-ALD-ALY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Club World Cup - Al Duhail v Al Ahly
Al Duhail face African champions Al Ahly in the second Club World Cup second round match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
4 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
GOLF-PHOENIX/
Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open
First round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale. Webb Simpson is the defending champion.
4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ECONOMY
NFL-Super Bowl windfall may be curtailed for host city Tampa Cities line up to bid for the Super Bowl, which pours hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy. But with limited attendance allowed at the big game and COVID restrictions in place, with Tampa could take a hit this time around.