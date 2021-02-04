SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

04 Feb 2021 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN

    Masks and no singing: Organisers unveil rules for COVID-19 Games

    TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Olympic officials on Wednesday unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Tokyo Games this summer, banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SCENE

    Excitement, apprehension hang over Tampa ahead of Super Bowl

    TAMPA, Fla., Feb 3 (Reuters) - Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer on their hometown Buccaneers against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs all during a pandemic that once threatened to derail the NFL season.

    HEALTH-CORONARIVUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

    Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

    MELBOURNE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton

    Everton visit Leeds United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from a surprise 2-0 home defeat by struggling Newcastle United.

    3 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NIM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nimes

    Paris St Germain face Nimes in Ligue 1.

    3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Napoli v Atalanta

    Napoli face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi finals

    3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Granada v Barcelona

    Granada host Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

    3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United.

    3 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League looking to make it three wins on the bounce

    3 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    3 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Cup

    Day three of the team-based ATP Cup has been cancelled because up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

    4 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    4 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    4 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-DAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    4 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NYK/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

    4 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2022/JAPAN (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Group of Japanese activists speak against China's holding of Beijing 2022 Games

    A group of Japanese activists, including President of Tibetan Community in Japan, Kalden Obara, President of Japan Uyghur Association, Kerimu Uda ,and William Lee, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, speak against China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

    4 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    4 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

    4 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Tennis - Australian Open preview package

    After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.

    4 Feb

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

    Round one of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

    4 Feb

    SOCCER-CLUB/

    Soccer - Club World Cup - Semi-Finals Preview

    A preview of the two semi-finals in the Club World Cup, featuring Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras and Champions League holders Bayern Munich

    4 Feb

    SOCCER-ITALY/SERIEA-MEDIA

    Serie A votes on media unit stake sale to private equity investors

    Serie A's clubs will vote to sign off on the sale of a stake in the media business of the Italian soccer league to a private equity consortium.

    4 Feb

    CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

    Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

    Day One of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

    4 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

    CRICKET-SAFETY/BOUNCERS

    Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal polarises opinion

    The world of cricket appears sharply polarised over a proposal to ban bouncers at the youth level with the game's lawmakers weighing the merit of the suggestion which has found takers in New Zealand.

    4 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open - Draw

    The ceremony for the Australian Open women's and men's singles draws takes place in Melbourne ahead of the tournament that begins on Feb. 8.

    4 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2022/ATHLETES (TV)

    Olympics-Interviews with top winter sports athletes one year out from Beijing 2022

    One year out from the start of Beijing 2022, Olympic medallists Scotty James and Sofia Goggia speak to Reuters about their expectations for the winter showpiece.

    4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/COMMERCIALS (TV)

    NFL-Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic

    Uber Eats and brands that have done well during the pandemic including Logitech and Scotts Miracle Gro will replace long-time advertisers this Sunday during the Super Bowl LV telecast. The celebrity-laden ads aim to inject some humor and levity after a deeply depressing period at one of the most watched U.S. televised event of the year.

    4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/ (TV)

    Rugby - England name team for Six Nations opener

    England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Scotland.

    4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/

    Rugby - France name team to face Italy in the Six Nations

    France coach Fabien Galthie names his team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday

    4 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/

    Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland name team to take on England

    Scotland's team to play England in the opening round of the Six Nations is named by coach Gregor Townsend, who holds a a conference call at 12:30pm GMT.

    4 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CLUB-TUA-ULS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Club World Cup - Tigres UANL v Ulsan Hyundai

    Tigres UANL face Ulsan Hyundai in the first Club World Cup second round match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

    4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2022/CANADA

    Olympics-Canada address calls for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Games

    The Canadian Olympic Committee will mark the one-year countdown to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games by addressing calls for a boycott due to ongoing human rights violations in Western China and National Security Law issues.

    4 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV)

    NFL-Super Bowl Halftime show news conference

    Canadian recording artist The Weekend speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LV halftime show news conference.

    4 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CLUB-ALD-ALY/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Club World Cup - Al Duhail v Al Ahly

    Al Duhail face African champions Al Ahly in the second Club World Cup second round match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

    4 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    GOLF-PHOENIX/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open

    First round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale. Webb Simpson is the defending champion.

    4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ECONOMY

    NFL-Super Bowl windfall may be curtailed for host city Tampa Cities line up to bid for the Super Bowl, which pours hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy. But with limited attendance allowed at the big game and COVID restrictions in place, with Tampa could take a hit this time around.

    4 Feb

