REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

11 Feb 2021 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN

    Australian Open day three

    Defending champion Novak Djokovic had his hands full against American Frances Tiafoe but the Serbian rose to the occasion to claim a 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

    MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL

    Portugal set to take vacant slot on F1 calendar in May

    Portugal's Algarve circuit is set to return to the Formula One calendar this season, taking the vacant slot left by Vietnam on May 2.

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/PIQUE

    Barca's Pique investigated for remarks on referees favouring Real Madrid

    Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is facing an investigation from the Spanish soccer federation over comments he made in a recent interview suggesting referees favour Real Madrid because most Spanish referees are Real supporters.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-FRANCE-CAE-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - French Cup - Caen v Paris St Germain

    Caen face PSG in French Cup

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Sevilla v Barcelona

    Seville face Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-ARS/

    Soccer - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal

    After a weekend of upsets in the FA Women's Super League, leaders Chelsea take on fourth-placed Arsenal, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from the midweek fixtures.

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-NAP/REPORT

    Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Atalanta v Napoli

    Atalanta face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi final

    10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

    Everton face Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

    10 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-REC/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Sport

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Sport, Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

    10 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-CEA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Ceara

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Ceara - Morumbi stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil

    10 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    10 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CLUB-BAY-TUA/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Club World Cup - Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL

    Bayern Munich play Tigres UANL in the final of the Club World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

    11 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the second round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    11 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-CHA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CLE/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    11 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    11 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

    Rugby - Italy Six Nations team announcement

    Italy head coach Franco Smith names his team to face England in round two of the Six Nations Championship.

    11 Feb

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

    Wales name their team to face Scotland in the Six Nations via a media release and then at 1230 GMT coach Wayne Pivac and selected players will hold a news conference

    11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

    Rugby - Six Nations - England team announcement

    England head coach Eddie Jones names his team to face Italy in their second Six Nations match

    11 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ENG

    Rugby-England name team to face Italy in Six Nations

    England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a press conference ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy.

    11 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

    Scotland will announce the team to face Wales in the second round of the 2021 Six Nations by media release. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be available for media interview at 1pm.

    11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-TOR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

    11 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-PROAM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    First round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

    11 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships men's super-G

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - men's super-G postponed from Tuesday in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    11 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships women's super-G

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - women's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    11 Feb 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana 2021 Route Presentation

    The 2021 Vuelta a Espana route presentation is held in Burgos where the 76th edition of the race is scheduled to begin on August 14.

    11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SKATEBOARDING

    SKATEBOARDING-USA/

    Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

    The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

    11 Feb

