REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open day three

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had his hands full against American Frances Tiafoe but the Serbian rose to the occasion to claim a 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL

Portugal set to take vacant slot on F1 calendar in May

Portugal's Algarve circuit is set to return to the Formula One calendar this season, taking the vacant slot left by Vietnam on May 2.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/PIQUE

Barca's Pique investigated for remarks on referees favouring Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is facing an investigation from the Spanish soccer federation over comments he made in a recent interview suggesting referees favour Real Madrid because most Spanish referees are Real supporters.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-CAE-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - French Cup - Caen v Paris St Germain

Caen face PSG in French Cup

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Sevilla v Barcelona

Seville face Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-ARS/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal

After a weekend of upsets in the FA Women's Super League, leaders Chelsea take on fourth-placed Arsenal, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from the midweek fixtures.

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Atalanta v Napoli

Atalanta face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi final

10 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton face Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

10 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-REC/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Sport

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Sport, Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

10 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-CEA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Ceara

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Ceara - Morumbi stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil

10 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-BAY-TUA/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL

Bayern Munich play Tigres UANL in the final of the Club World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

11 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the second round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

11 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

11 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

11 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

11 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

Rugby - Italy Six Nations team announcement

Italy head coach Franco Smith names his team to face England in round two of the Six Nations Championship.

11 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

Wales name their team to face Scotland in the Six Nations via a media release and then at 1230 GMT coach Wayne Pivac and selected players will hold a news conference

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

Rugby - Six Nations - England team announcement

England head coach Eddie Jones names his team to face Italy in their second Six Nations match

11 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ENG

Rugby-England name team to face Italy in Six Nations

England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a press conference ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy.

11 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

Scotland will announce the team to face Wales in the second round of the 2021 Six Nations by media release. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be available for media interview at 1pm.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

11 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

First round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

11 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships men's super-G

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - men's super-G postponed from Tuesday in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

11 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships women's super-G

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - women's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

11 Feb 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana 2021 Route Presentation

The 2021 Vuelta a Espana route presentation is held in Burgos where the 76th edition of the race is scheduled to begin on August 14.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SKATEBOARDING

SKATEBOARDING-USA/

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

11 Feb