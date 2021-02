Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open

Rafa Nadal's march towards the third round of the Australian Open was briefly halted on Thursday when an unruly spectator was removed from the Rod Laver Arena for interrupting play as the second-seeded Spaniard watched in amusement.

MOTOR-F1-MEEETING

F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers voted unanimously on Thursday to end development of the current engines after this season in a move that paves the way for Red Bull to continue using Honda-designed power units.

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Juventus flex defensive muscle under 'Allegrian' coach Pirlo

When Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final on Tuesday, it was thanks more to ferocity than flair.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-LVT/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Levante

Athletic Bilbao face Levante in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

11 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRS-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Barnsley v Chelsea

Barnsley face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

11 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-INVESTIGATION (TV)

Argentina investigates Maradona's death with suspects called for questioning at tribunal

Argentina investigates Maradona's death with suspects called for questioning at tribunal.

12 Feb

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds United.

12 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRE/

Soccer-Brentford's faith in formula paying off

Football fortune is fickle, players come and go, but Brentford hope sticking to their tried and trusted formula is the best bet of returning to the top flight for the first time in 74 years.

12 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

12 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Leicester City.

12 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

12 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester City.

12 Feb 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the third round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-STL/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

12 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-ARI/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

12 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

12 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

12 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

12 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

12 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/

Rugby - Italy Six Nations news conference

Italy head coach Franco Smith and captain Luca Bigi speak in a news conference ahead of their Six Nations game against England.

12 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/

Rugby-France name team to face Ireland in Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie names his team and holds a press conference ahead of Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland.

12 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales captain press conference

Wales captain Alun Wyn Davies will be holding press conference on the eve of the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield against Scotland

12 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland captain press conference

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg will be holding press conference on the eve of the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield against Wales

12 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo Olympics organising committee convenes board meeting to discuss Mori

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee will hold a gathering of board and council members to discuss recent sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, the powerful president of the organisation. The organising committee is also scheduled to hold a press conference from 1730 JST (0830GMT).

12 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Downhill women training

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Downhill training women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

12 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Downhill men training

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Downhill training men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

12 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT