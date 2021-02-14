REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL

Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.

SOCCER-CAN-SINCLAIR

Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup

(Reuters) - Injured captain Christine Sinclair, soccer's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for next week's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Canada Soccer said on Saturday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday.

SPORTS UPCOMING

SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v AC Milan

Spezia host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

13 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves

Barcelona face Alaves in La Liga.

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-VGK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

14 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

14 Feb 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

14 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

14 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Day two of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

14 Feb 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-UDI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Udinese

AS Roma host Udinese in a Serie A match.

14 Feb 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

14 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion play Manchester United in the Premier League.

14 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-CGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne

Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga.

14 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France

Ireland face France in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

14 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Valencia

Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga.

14 Feb 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-B29/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Brest

Lille face Brest in Ligue 1.

14 Feb 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United

Arsenal play Leeds United in the Premier League.

14 Feb 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

14 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-INL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Fulham

Everton are at home to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.

14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRAZIL (TV)

Esports - Virtual Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix The F1 Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the third of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.

14 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT