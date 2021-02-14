SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

14 Feb 2021 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL

    Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.

    SOCCER-CAN-SINCLAIR

    Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup

    (Reuters) - Injured captain Christine Sinclair, soccer's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for next week's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Canada Soccer said on Saturday.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

    Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday.

    SPORTS UPCOMING

    SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-MIL/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v AC Milan

    Spezia host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

    13 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-PHI/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves

    Barcelona face Alaves in La Liga.

    13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

    13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-VGK/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    13 Feb 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-BAH/REPORT (PIX) 

    Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    13 Feb 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

    14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MTL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX) 

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

    14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-IND/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    14 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-HOU/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

    14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BKN/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    14 Feb 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    14 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX) 

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV) 

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    Day two of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

    14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX) 

    CANCELLED - Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    14 Feb 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-UDI/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Udinese

    AS Roma host Udinese in a Serie A match.

    14 Feb 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    14 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MUN/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

    West Bromwich Albion play Manchester United in the Premier League.

    14 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-CGN/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne

    Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga.

    14 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/ (PIX) 

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France

    Ireland face France in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

    14 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VAL/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Valencia

    Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga.

    14 Feb 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-B29/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Brest

    Lille face Brest in Ligue 1.

    14 Feb 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United

    Arsenal play Leeds United in the Premier League.

    14 Feb 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BOS/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    14 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-INL/REPORT (PIX) 

    Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    GOLF-PROAM/ 

    Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-FUL/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Fulham

    Everton are at home to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX) 

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRAZIL (TV) 

    Esports - Virtual Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix The F1 Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the third of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.

    14 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

