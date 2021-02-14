REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL
Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.
SOCCER-CAN-SINCLAIR
Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup
(Reuters) - Injured captain Christine Sinclair, soccer's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for next week's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Canada Soccer said on Saturday.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC
Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday.
SPORTS UPCOMING
SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v AC Milan
Spezia host AC Milan in a Serie A match.
13 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
13 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves
Barcelona face Alaves in La Liga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-VGK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
13 Feb 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-BAH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
13 Feb 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-TBL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
14 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NJD/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-IND/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
14 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
14 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
14 Feb 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
14 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
CANCELLED - Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Miami Heat
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
14 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series
Day two of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks
14 Feb 03:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-UDI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Udinese
AS Roma host Udinese in a Serie A match.
14 Feb 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers.
14 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion play Manchester United in the Premier League.
14 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-CGN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne
Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Cologne in the Bundesliga.
14 Feb 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France
Ireland face France in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
14 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VAL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Valencia
Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga.
14 Feb 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-B29/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Brest
Lille face Brest in Ligue 1.
14 Feb 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United
Arsenal play Leeds United in the Premier League.
14 Feb 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
14 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-INL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Internacional - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
14 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
GOLF-PROAM/
Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Fulham
Everton are at home to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Corinthians - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRAZIL (TV)
Esports - Virtual Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix The F1 Virtual Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the third of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.