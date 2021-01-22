REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA/
Soccer-Villa's Smith charged by FA after red card in Man City loss
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City, which earned him a red card, English soccer's governing body (FA) said on Thursday.
MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/
Rallying-Tanak takes early lead in Monte Carlo season-opener
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai's Ott Tanak took the early lead in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Thursday after winning the first two stages in the French Alps.
MMA-UFC-UFC257/
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor wants Khabib again, but won't chase him
ABU DHABI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor would love to avenge his loss to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov but has said he will not pursue a rematch after a bad-tempered 2018 title clash that erupted into a mass brawl between the camps.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-SPAIN-UEC-FCB/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Cornella v Barcelona
Barcelona visit neighbours Cornella, who play in Spain's third division, in the Copa del Rey.
21 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley
Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League.
SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid face Eibar in La Liga.
21 Jan 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-PAL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Palmeiras
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Palmeiras - Estadio Mane Garrinha, Brasilia, Brazil - January 21, 2021
21 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WPG/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-NJD/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-FLA/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
22 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
CANCELLED - Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series
Day four of the Prada Cup has been cancelled. The racing was rescheduled after American Magic withdrew from the third and fourth round robins due to damage to its boat suffered after last week's capsizing.
22 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
22 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO-INTERVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Oympics-Interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto six months out from rearranged Games
Exclusive interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto six months out from the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
22 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.
22 Jan
MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally
Day two of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.
22 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/
Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 1
The first day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.
OLYMPICS-2020/JOC-INTERVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Oympics-Interview with JOC President Yamashita six months out from rearranged Games
Exclusive interview with Japanese Olympic Committee Chief Yasuhiro Yamashita about the Japanese teams' preparations six months out from the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
22 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/COE (TV)
Olympics - Interview with Seb Coe six months out from rearranged Games
Exclusive interview with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe about the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
22 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PREVIEW (PIX)
Olympics - Six months out, beleaguered organisers prepare for rearranged Tokyo Games
January 23 marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. They were originally scheduled to begin in July 2020 but the IOC and organisers decided to postpone the Games by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Beleaguered organisers are now attempting to plan for the summer showpiece amid a global pandemic.
22 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup match away to Wycombe Wanderers.
22 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup match against Manchester United
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LUT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup match against Luton Town.
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup fourth round match against Liverpool.
22 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUF/
NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs
We preview Sunday's AFC Championship Game where the long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs who could be without their biggest offensive weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
22 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England squad announcement
England head coach Eddie Jones holds a news conference as he announces his squad for the Six Nations
22 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
GOLF-LAQUINTA/
Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express
Second round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson
22 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT