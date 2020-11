Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-TURKEY

Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship has fuelled expectations of a knighthood but the Briton, overlooked in the past, pointed instead to the ranks of 'unsung heroes'.

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-VISIT

Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

MSG-OAKLEY

Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley's lawsuit over ejection from NBA game is revived

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived assault and battery claims by former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley against Madison Square Garden (MSG) over his forcible, televised ejection from a 2017 basketball game.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

Soccer - African Cup of Nations qualifiers

A round-up of Monday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers Malawi v Burkina Faso, Blantyre (Group B) South Sudan v Uganda, Nairobi (Group B) Sao Tomé et Principe v South Africa, Port Elizabeth (Group C) Gambia v Gabon, Banjul (Group D) Mozambique v Cameroon, Maputo (Group F) Botswana v Zambia, Francistown (Group H) Zimbabwe v Algeria, Harare (Group H) Eswatini v Congo, Manzini (Group I)

16 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/ (INTERVIEW)

Soccer-Qatar learns lessons for Asian Champions League Part II

Qatari officials are confident that refinements made to health protocols for the resumption of eastern half of the Asian Champions League will prevent COVID-19 infections from again influencing the outcome of the competition.

17 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/FONT

Soccer - Interview with Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font speaks to Reuters about his plans to return the Catalans to the elite of European football and pull the club out of a financial crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-DNK/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium coach news conference

Coach Roberto Martinez holds a news conference before his side face Denmark in the Nations League.

17 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-NLD/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands coach news conference

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a news c inference before his side's final game in the iUEFA Nations League away against Poland in Chorzow.

17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland captain news conference

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton holds a news conference ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup test against England a Twickenham on Saturday

17 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH (PIX)

Olympics-Bach in Tokyo for two-day visit

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is in Tokyo for a three-day visit to throw his support behind organisers planning for the postponed Olympic Games next year.

17 Nov

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-STADIUM (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Bach visits Tokyo's National Stadium and Athletes' Village

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits National Stadium and Athletes' Village whilst in Tokyo for a two-day visit to throw his support behind organisers planning for the postponed Olympic Games next year.

17 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-MIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

17 Nov 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MIA/NG (TV)

Miami Marlins introduce new general manager Kim Ng

The Miami Marlins introduce new general manager Kim Ng at a virtual webcam news conference. Ng is the first woman to hold the position in Major League Baseball and the first woman to hold the high ranking position in the four major North American professional sports.

16 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

Zhuhai hosts the WTA Elite Trophy.

17 Nov

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals

Rafa Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem in the day's big match while later, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Andrey Rublev as they both look to bounce back from defeats in their opening round-robin ties.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT