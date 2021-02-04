REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN

Masks and no singing: Organisers unveil rules for COVID-19 Games

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Olympic officials on Wednesday unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Tokyo Games this summer, banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SCENE

Excitement, apprehension hang over Tampa ahead of Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla., Feb 3 (Reuters) - Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer on their hometown Buccaneers against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs all during a pandemic that once threatened to derail the NFL season.

HEALTH-CORONARIVUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton

Everton visit Leeds United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from a surprise 2-0 home defeat by struggling Newcastle United.

3 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NIM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nimes

Paris St Germain face Nimes in Ligue 1.

3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Napoli v Atalanta

Napoli face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi finals

3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Granada v Barcelona

Granada host Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

3 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United.

3 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League looking to make it three wins on the bounce

3 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

3 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Cup

Day three of the team-based ATP Cup has been cancelled because up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

4 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

4 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

4 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

4 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

4 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2022/JAPAN (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Group of Japanese activists speak against China's holding of Beijing 2022 Games

A group of Japanese activists, including President of Tibetan Community in Japan, Kalden Obara, President of Japan Uyghur Association, Kerimu Uda ,and William Lee, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, speak against China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

4 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

4 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

4 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis - Australian Open preview package

After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.

4 Feb

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

Round one of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

4 Feb

SOCCER-CLUB/

Soccer - Club World Cup - Semi-Finals Preview

A preview of the two semi-finals in the Club World Cup, featuring Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras and Champions League holders Bayern Munich

4 Feb

SOCCER-ITALY/SERIEA-MEDIA

Serie A votes on media unit stake sale to private equity investors

Serie A's clubs will vote to sign off on the sale of a stake in the media business of the Italian soccer league to a private equity consortium.

4 Feb

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

Day One of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

4 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CRICKET-SAFETY/BOUNCERS

Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal polarises opinion

The world of cricket appears sharply polarised over a proposal to ban bouncers at the youth level with the game's lawmakers weighing the merit of the suggestion which has found takers in New Zealand.

4 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open - Draw

The ceremony for the Australian Open women's and men's singles draws takes place in Melbourne ahead of the tournament that begins on Feb. 8.

4 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2022/ATHLETES (TV)

Olympics-Interviews with top winter sports athletes one year out from Beijing 2022

One year out from the start of Beijing 2022, Olympic medallists Scotty James and Sofia Goggia speak to Reuters about their expectations for the winter showpiece.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/COMMERCIALS (TV)

NFL-Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic

Uber Eats and brands that have done well during the pandemic including Logitech and Scotts Miracle Gro will replace long-time advertisers this Sunday during the Super Bowl LV telecast. The celebrity-laden ads aim to inject some humor and levity after a deeply depressing period at one of the most watched U.S. televised event of the year.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/ (TV)

Rugby - England name team for Six Nations opener

England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Scotland.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/

Rugby - France name team to face Italy in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie names his team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday

4 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland name team to take on England

Scotland's team to play England in the opening round of the Six Nations is named by coach Gregor Townsend, who holds a a conference call at 12:30pm GMT.

4 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-TUA-ULS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Tigres UANL v Ulsan Hyundai

Tigres UANL face Ulsan Hyundai in the first Club World Cup second round match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2022/CANADA

Olympics-Canada address calls for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Games

The Canadian Olympic Committee will mark the one-year countdown to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games by addressing calls for a boycott due to ongoing human rights violations in Western China and National Security Law issues.

4 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV)

NFL-Super Bowl Halftime show news conference

Canadian recording artist The Weekend speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LV halftime show news conference.

4 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-ALD-ALY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Al Duhail v Al Ahly

Al Duhail face African champions Al Ahly in the second Club World Cup second round match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

4 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

GOLF-PHOENIX/

Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open

First round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale. Webb Simpson is the defending champion.

4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ECONOMY

NFL-Super Bowl windfall may be curtailed for host city Tampa Cities line up to bid for the Super Bowl, which pours hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy. But with limited attendance allowed at the big game and COVID restrictions in place, with Tampa could take a hit this time around.

4 Feb