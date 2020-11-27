SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

27 Nov 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

    'Adios Diego': World says farewell to flawed hero Maradona as emotions spill over

    Huge crowds gathered to say goodbye to Diego Maradona on Thursday, and with emotions running high clashes between police and fans broke out near the presidential palace in the Argentine capital where the soccer great was lying in state.

    CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/KOHLI

    Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

    India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paine's men.

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG

    Ford back at flyhalf for England against Wales

    George Ford will start at flyhalf for England against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell joining Henry Slade in the centres as Eddie Jones' team seek to make it three wins out of three in the Autumn Nations Cup.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-EUROPA-NAP-RIJ/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Europa League - Napoli v Rijeka

    Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso speaks to media following Europa League match with Rijeka.

    26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LUD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ludogorets

    Tottenham face Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League.

    26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Southampton.

    27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

    27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspurs' Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Chelsea.

    27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

    Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

    27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea coach Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

    27 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ALY-ZSC/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - African Champions League final

    Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek meet to decide the biggest prize in African club football in the Champions League final in Cairo. It is the first time in more than half century that the final is not being played over two legs after a change in the rules.

    27 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-GEO/

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia team announcement

    Georgia name their team to play Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup in Dublin on Sunday

    27 Nov

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales captain news conference

    Wales captain holds a news conference ahead of the clash against England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

    27 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

    The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    27 Nov

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Practice

    Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

    27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - First Twenty20 International - South Africa v England

    England open a limited overs tour of South Africa with the first of the three T20 internationals at Newlands

    27 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - First One Day International - Australia v India

    First of three ODIs between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) .

    27 Nov

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

    Round two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa.

    27 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

    FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-WAS/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

    26 Nov 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

