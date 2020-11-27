REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA
'Adios Diego': World says farewell to flawed hero Maradona as emotions spill over
Huge crowds gathered to say goodbye to Diego Maradona on Thursday, and with emotions running high clashes between police and fans broke out near the presidential palace in the Argentine capital where the soccer great was lying in state.
CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/KOHLI
Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change
India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paine's men.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG
Ford back at flyhalf for England against Wales
George Ford will start at flyhalf for England against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell joining Henry Slade in the centres as Eddie Jones' team seek to make it three wins out of three in the Autumn Nations Cup.
