REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

'Adios Diego': World says farewell to flawed hero Maradona as emotions spill over

Huge crowds gathered to say goodbye to Diego Maradona on Thursday, and with emotions running high clashes between police and fans broke out near the presidential palace in the Argentine capital where the soccer great was lying in state.

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/KOHLI

Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paine's men.

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG

Ford back at flyhalf for England against Wales

George Ford will start at flyhalf for England against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell joining Henry Slade in the centres as Eddie Jones' team seek to make it three wins out of three in the Autumn Nations Cup.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-NAP-RIJ/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Napoli v Rijeka

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso speaks to media following Europa League match with Rijeka.

26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LUD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ludogorets

Tottenham face Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League.

26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Southampton.

27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspurs' Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Chelsea.

27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

27 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ALY-ZSC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - African Champions League final

Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek meet to decide the biggest prize in African club football in the Champions League final in Cairo. It is the first time in more than half century that the final is not being played over two legs after a change in the rules.

27 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-GEO/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia team announcement

Georgia name their team to play Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup in Dublin on Sunday

27 Nov

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales captain news conference

Wales captain holds a news conference ahead of the clash against England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

27 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

27 Nov

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

27 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - South Africa v England

England open a limited overs tour of South Africa with the first of the three T20 internationals at Newlands

27 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - First One Day International - Australia v India

First of three ODIs between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) .

27 Nov

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

Round two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa.

27 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-WAS/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

26 Nov 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT