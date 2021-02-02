REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/SERENA-WILLIAMS

Serena cruises in Yarra Valley Classic opener

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Serena Williams showed no signs of rust as she began her season with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne on Monday to reach the Yarra Valley Classic round of 16.

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL/IBRAHIMOVIC

Italian federation opens investigation into clash between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy's football federation (FIGC) has opened an investigation into the verbal clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku during last week's Coppa Italia quarter-final, the body said on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-SOCCER

Footballers not a priority for vaccine, says FIFA president

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Footballers should not be considered among the priority groups for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/WINDOW

Soccer - England - Final day of the transfer window

We wrap up the big deals on the final day of the transfer window

1 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup

Day one of the team-based ATP Cup in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic is in action for defending champions Serbia against Canada while Rafael Nadal features for Spain in their tie against Australia.

2 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

2 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

2 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

2 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

2 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

2 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

2 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

2 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

2 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

2 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-VGK/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

2 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

CANCELLED - Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Luna Rossa completed victory over American Magic in the America's Cup Challenger Series semi-finals on January 30. Luna Rossa will now face INEOS Team UK in the final which begins on February 13.

2 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS

NFL-Super Bowl, Tampa grapple with COVID-19 threat

As the U.S. comes out of a Thanksgiving surge in cases, followed by Christmas, is the Super Bowl in danger of becoming the next major concern if fans ignore warnings not only in Tampa but gatherings across the country?

2 Feb

CRICKET-T20-AUS-NZL/

POSTPONED - Cricket - Twenty20 International - Australia v New Zealand

The standalone T20 between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 Feb

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/COVID

NFL-Experts weigh COVID-19 threat ahead of Super Bowl

2 Feb

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

NFL-Buccaneers and Chiefs continue buildup to Super Bowl LV

We continue our buildup to Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

2 Feb

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - Preview of the second test between Pakistan and South Africa

Preview of the second and final test between Pakistan and South Africa that begins in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

2 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

2 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

2 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

TEENIS-AUSOPEN/NADAL

Tennis - Australian Open - Rafa Nadal preview

Rafa Nadal has not won an Australian Open title since 2009 but the absence of injured Roger Federer offers the Spaniard a shot at a record 21st Grand Slam.

2 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/FACTBOX

Rugby-Factbox on this year's Six Nations Championship

2 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/DOLPHIN (TV)

Football - Rescued dolphin picks Super Bowl winner

Nicholas, the rescue bottlenose dolphin from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, will make his annual prediction for the winning Super Bowl LV team. He's picked the winning team on his last six sports predictions.

2 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/PREVIEW

Rugby-Preview of this year's Six Nations Championship

2 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ANALYSIS

Rugby-Team by team analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship

2 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2024/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - Paris 2024 head Tony Estanguet interview

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee, speaks to Reuters

2 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Arsenal in the Premier League.

2 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion.

2 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-UDA-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Almeria v Sevilla

Almeria host Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

2 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Botafogo - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

2 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT