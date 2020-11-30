REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN

Hamilton wins crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix

MANAMA (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first-lap crash that ripped his car in two.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-INVESTIGATION

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star.

BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

(Reuters) - Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

29 Nov 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

30 Nov 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

29 Nov 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

29 Nov 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/

Rallying-Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz presents Extreme E plans

Two times world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and QEV Tech present their team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series.

30 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHS-PGL/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory

Shanghai Shenhua play Perth Glory in their AFC Champions League Group match.

30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-TOK-ULS/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Tokyo v Ulsan Hyundai

Tokyo play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League Group match.

30 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

29 Nov 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Fulham

30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

30 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona

Atalanta face Verona in a Serie A match.

29 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Roma

Napoli face Roma in a Serie A match.

29 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

30 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Villarreal.

29 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

30 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-COL-NSC/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Nashville SC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

30 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-ORL-NER/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New England Revolution

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

29 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX)

Russia's athletics federation appoints new president

Russia's athletics federation, which has been suspended since 2015 over mass doping among track and field athletes, appoints a new president.

30 Nov