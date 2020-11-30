SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

30 Nov 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN

    Hamilton wins crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix

    MANAMA (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first-lap crash that ripped his car in two.

    SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-INVESTIGATION

    Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star.

    BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR

    Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

    (Reuters) - Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-NO/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

    29 Nov 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    30 Nov 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

    29 Nov 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

    29 Nov 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/

    Rallying-Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz presents Extreme E plans

    Two times world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and QEV Tech present their team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series.

    30 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHS-PGL/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory

    Shanghai Shenhua play Perth Glory in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-TOK-ULS/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Tokyo v Ulsan Hyundai

    Tokyo play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    30 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

    29 Nov 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Fulham

    30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    30 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona

    Atalanta face Verona in a Serie A match.

    29 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Roma

    Napoli face Roma in a Serie A match.

    29 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    30 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal

    La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Villarreal.

    29 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    30 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-COL-NSC/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Nashville SC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    30 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-ORL-NER/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New England Revolution

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

    29 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX)

    Russia's athletics federation appoints new president

    Russia's athletics federation, which has been suspended since 2015 over mass doping among track and field athletes, appoints a new president.

    30 Nov

