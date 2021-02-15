SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

15 Feb 2021 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW

    Battle-weary Nadal, Djokovic lead second week charge in Melbourne

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - As the second week of the Australian Open begins, fans eagerly wait to see if the two Grand Slam winners left in the men's draw can reach the summit clash intact as injury clouds loom over defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA

    Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

    ALPINE-WORLD

    Alpine skiing: Kriechmayr joins Miller and Maier with golden double

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by a hundredth of a second, the slimmest of margins, at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow.

    SPORTS UPCOMING

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio

    Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    14 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    14 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PHI/ (PIX) 

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    14 Feb 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIN/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-NOP/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-SAS/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

    15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-POR/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    15 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    15 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/ 

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    15 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-ORL/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    15 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/ 

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    15 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-CLE/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-LAL/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MEM/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

    15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    CRICKET-ZAF/ 

    Cricket - South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith media conference

    South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith will provide an update on the immediate plans of the national team following the withdrawal of Australia from a scheduled three-test tour in March.

    15 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    ALPINE-WORLD/ 

    Alpine skiing-Men's and women's world championship Combined events

    The rescheduled men's and women's Alpine Combined events fill the usual rest day at the Cortina d'Ampezzo world championships.

    15 Feb 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

    Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest.

    15 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/ 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    15 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference

    Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic speaks to the media two days ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

    15 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

    Paris St Germain prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

    15 Feb 16:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United.

    15 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV) 

    Motor racing - McLaren F1 2021 car launch

    McLaren unveil their car for the F1 2021 season, with new arrival Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris.

    15 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast