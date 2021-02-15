REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW

Battle-weary Nadal, Djokovic lead second week charge in Melbourne

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - As the second week of the Australian Open begins, fans eagerly wait to see if the two Grand Slam winners left in the men's draw can reach the summit clash intact as injury clouds loom over defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

ALPINE-WORLD

Alpine skiing: Kriechmayr joins Miller and Maier with golden double

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by a hundredth of a second, the slimmest of margins, at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow.

SPORTS UPCOMING

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio

Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.

14 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

14 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PHI/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

14 Feb 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

15 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

15 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

15 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

15 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

15 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET-ZAF/

Cricket - South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith media conference

South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith will provide an update on the immediate plans of the national team following the withdrawal of Australia from a scheduled three-test tour in March.

15 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/

Alpine skiing-Men's and women's world championship Combined events

The rescheduled men's and women's Alpine Combined events fill the usual rest day at the Cortina d'Ampezzo world championships.

15 Feb 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest.

15 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

15 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic speaks to the media two days ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

15 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

15 Feb 16:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United.

15 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV)

Motor racing - McLaren F1 2021 car launch

McLaren unveil their car for the F1 2021 season, with new arrival Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris.

15 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT