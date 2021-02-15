REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW
Battle-weary Nadal, Djokovic lead second week charge in Melbourne
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - As the second week of the Australian Open begins, fans eagerly wait to see if the two Grand Slam winners left in the men's draw can reach the summit clash intact as injury clouds loom over defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA
Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.
ALPINE-WORLD
Alpine skiing: Kriechmayr joins Miller and Maier with golden double
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by a hundredth of a second, the slimmest of margins, at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow.
SPORTS UPCOMING
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio
Inter Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.
14 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
14 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PHI/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
14 Feb 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
15 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the fourth round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
15 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
15 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
15 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
15 Feb 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-MEM/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
CRICKET-ZAF/
Cricket - South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith media conference
South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith will provide an update on the immediate plans of the national team following the withdrawal of Australia from a scheduled three-test tour in March.
15 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
ALPINE-WORLD/
Alpine skiing-Men's and women's world championship Combined events
The rescheduled men's and women's Alpine Combined events fill the usual rest day at the Cortina d'Ampezzo world championships.
15 Feb 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training
Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest.
15 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic speaks to the media two days ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.
15 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training
Paris St Germain prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
15 Feb 16:15 ET / 16:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United.
15 Feb 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV)
Motor racing - McLaren F1 2021 car launch
McLaren unveil their car for the F1 2021 season, with new arrival Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris.
15 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT