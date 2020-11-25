REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ENGLAND/FANS
Return of fans brings new set of headaches for clubs
Fans can return to English football stadiums next week, ending an eight month absence due to COVID restrictions, but while the government's decision to open the turnstiles has been welcomed it also presents a series of new headaches for clubs.
OLYMPICS-2020/KOIKE
Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators - Tokyo governor
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
FOOTBALL-NFL/KAEPERNICK
Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work
Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-BRU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge
Borussia Dortmund face Club Brugge in the Champions league.
24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FER/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Ferencvaros
Juventus face Ferencvaros in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona
Dynamo Kyiv face Barcelona in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-IBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir
Manchester United face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Zenit St Petersburg
Lazio face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig
Paris St Germain face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.
SOCCER-USA-TFC-NSC/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Toronto FC v Nashville SC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut
24 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-PHI-NER/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pennsylvania
25 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-SEA-LAF/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles FC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
25 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LUD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference
Tottenham hold a pre-match news conference as Jose Mourinho's team prepare for their Europa League match against Ludogorets.
25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Manchester City
Olympiacos face Manchester City in the Champions league
25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-SHK/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.
TENNIS
TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals
The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
25 Nov
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/
POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan
The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
25 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT