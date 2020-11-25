SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

25 Nov 2020

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/FANS

    Return of fans brings new set of headaches for clubs

    Fans can return to English football stadiums next week, ending an eight month absence due to COVID restrictions, but while the government's decision to open the turnstiles has been welcomed it also presents a series of new headaches for clubs.

    OLYMPICS-2020/KOIKE

    Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators - Tokyo governor

    Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    FOOTBALL-NFL/KAEPERNICK

    Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

    Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge

    Borussia Dortmund face Club Brugge in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FER/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Ferencvaros

    Juventus face Ferencvaros in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona

    Dynamo Kyiv face Barcelona in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

    Manchester United face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Zenit St Petersburg

    Lazio face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig

    Paris St Germain face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-TFC-NSC/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Toronto FC v Nashville SC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut

    24 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-PHI-NER/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pennsylvania

    25 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-SEA-LAF/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles FC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

    25 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LUD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference

    Tottenham hold a pre-match news conference as Jose Mourinho's team prepare for their Europa League match against Ludogorets.

    25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Manchester City

    Olympiacos face Manchester City in the Champions league

    25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk

    Borussia Moenchengladbach face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

    25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

    The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    25 Nov

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/

    POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan

    The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    25 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

