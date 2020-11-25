REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND/FANS

Return of fans brings new set of headaches for clubs

Fans can return to English football stadiums next week, ending an eight month absence due to COVID restrictions, but while the government's decision to open the turnstiles has been welcomed it also presents a series of new headaches for clubs.

OLYMPICS-2020/KOIKE

Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators - Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

FOOTBALL-NFL/KAEPERNICK

Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund face Club Brugge in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FER/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Ferencvaros

Juventus face Ferencvaros in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona

Dynamo Kyiv face Barcelona in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Zenit St Petersburg

Lazio face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig

Paris St Germain face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-TFC-NSC/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Toronto FC v Nashville SC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut

24 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-PHI-NER/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pennsylvania

25 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-SEA-LAF/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles FC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

25 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LUD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference

Tottenham hold a pre-match news conference as Jose Mourinho's team prepare for their Europa League match against Ludogorets.

25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Manchester City

Olympiacos face Manchester City in the Champions league

25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

25 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Nov

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/

POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan

The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT