REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-DOPING/YASTREMSKA
Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping, denies using drugs
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.
MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/
Motor racing-Cognizant take title sponsorship of Aston Martin F1 team
LONDON (Reuters) - The Aston Martin Formula One team announced a new title sponsorship with U.S.-based IT services giant Cognizant on Thursday that they said will help them punch higher and harder this season.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND
Shrewsbury FA Cup game at Saints called off due to COVID-19 cases
Aston Villa's FA Cup third round-match against Liverpool on Friday is in doubt after Villa reported new COVID-19 cases in their first-team squad.
UPCOMING
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
8 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
8 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/
Cricket - Third Test - Australia v India
Day two of the third of four tests between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground.
8 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/
Cricket - South African tour to Pakistan
South Africa will name their tour party for the two tests in Pakistan later this month. It will be their first visit to the country in 14 years.
8 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-SENTRY/
Golf - PGA Tour - Sentry Tournament of Champions
First round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
7 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
RALLYING
MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)
Rallying - Dakar Rally
Stage six of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 655-kilometre drive from Buraydah to Ha'il.
SOCCER
SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - African Champions League
The draw for the group phase of the African Champions League is conducted in Cairo. It includes holders Al Ahly of Egypt and last season's runners-up Zamalek plus highly fancied South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns.
8 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MRC/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe.
8 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRC/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup third round tie against Birmingham City.
8 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MRI-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup third round tie away to eighth-tier club Marine AFC.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WAT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup third round tie against Watford.
SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona look ahead to their La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday.
8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Training and news conference as Real Madrid preview their La Liga clash with Osasuna.
8 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-ABUDHABI/
Tennis - WTA 500 - Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open
Abu Dhabi hosts a WTA 500 tournament.
8 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
TENNIS-ANTALYA/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Antalya Open
Day two of the Antalya Open - an ATP 250 tournmanet.
8 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BARTY
Tennis-World No.1 Barty addresses media ahead of next month's Australian Open
World number one Ash Barty will speak to the media in Queensland ahead of her return to competitive tennis after 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will play one of the two WTA tournaments in Melbourne from Jan. 31 ahead of the Australian Open.
8 Jan
TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open
Round one of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.
8 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT