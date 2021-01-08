REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-DOPING/YASTREMSKA

Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping, denies using drugs

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/

Motor racing-Cognizant take title sponsorship of Aston Martin F1 team

LONDON (Reuters) - The Aston Martin Formula One team announced a new title sponsorship with U.S.-based IT services giant Cognizant on Thursday that they said will help them punch higher and harder this season.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND

Shrewsbury FA Cup game at Saints called off due to COVID-19 cases

Aston Villa's FA Cup third round-match against Liverpool on Friday is in doubt after Villa reported new COVID-19 cases in their first-team squad.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

8 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

8 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

8 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

8 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

Cricket - Third Test - Australia v India

Day two of the third of four tests between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

8 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - South African tour to Pakistan

South Africa will name their tour party for the two tests in Pakistan later this month. It will be their first visit to the country in 14 years.

8 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Sentry Tournament of Champions

First round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

7 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

RALLYING

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage six of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 655-kilometre drive from Buraydah to Ha'il.

8 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - African Champions League

The draw for the group phase of the African Champions League is conducted in Cairo. It includes holders Al Ahly of Egypt and last season's runners-up Zamalek plus highly fancied South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns.

8 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MRC/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe.

8 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRC/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup third round tie against Birmingham City.

8 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MRI-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup third round tie away to eighth-tier club Marine AFC.

8 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WAT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup third round tie against Watford.

8 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona look ahead to their La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday.

8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Training and news conference as Real Madrid preview their La Liga clash with Osasuna.

8 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Abu Dhabi hosts a WTA 500 tournament.

8 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTALYA/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Antalya Open

Day two of the Antalya Open - an ATP 250 tournmanet.

8 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BARTY

Tennis-World No.1 Barty addresses media ahead of next month's Australian Open

World number one Ash Barty will speak to the media in Queensland ahead of her return to competitive tennis after 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will play one of the two WTA tournaments in Melbourne from Jan. 31 ahead of the Australian Open.

8 Jan

TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open

Round one of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

8 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT