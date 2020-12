Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-CLEVELAND/

Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, begin process of determining new name

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Cleveland team will drop its "Indians" nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-DAWSON/

Broncos CB Dawson out for season

Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Sunday's 32-27 win at Carolina, NFL Network reported Monday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN/

Harden still wants out of Houston

The Houston Rockets tried to convince James Harden to stay by importing John Wall from the Washington Wizards.

UPCOMING

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BAL/ (PIX)

NFL - Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

15 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers play Chelsea at the Molineux in the Premier League.

15 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BMG/REPORT (PIX)

Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

15 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-INT/PREVIEW

Napoli title challenge in wake of Maradona passing faces big test at Inter

With emotions still running high in the aftermath of Diego Maradona's death, Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan, with their title aspirations facing the first acid test since the club icon's passing.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SOC/PREVIEW

Spain - Barcelona news conference

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman gives a news conference ahead of his side's La Liga fixture against leaders Real Sociedad.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORT-YEARENDER/NBA

YEARENDER: Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent NBA season

LeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, nationwide social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge victorious in an NBA season marked by tragedy and triumph.

Dec 15

SPORT-YEARENDER/PROTESTS-RACE

Sport-No place to hide, athletes take protest onto the field

A big part of sport's appeal is that when you buy a ticket or turn on the television for a few hours it provides a respite from the turmoil engulfing the outside world. But in 2020, from the soccer pitches of the Premier League to the U.S. Open hardcourts there was no ignoring the fight for racial equality and justice raging outside of arenas and stadiums.

Dec 15

SPORT-YEARENDER/TENNIS

Tennis-Wait ends for new men's Grand Slam winner in virus-ravaged 2020

Tennis welcomed a new men's Grand Slam champion in Dominic Thiem during 2020, the first since 2016, with almost half of the professional season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dec 15