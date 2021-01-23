SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

23 Jan 2021 / 10:45 H.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-2020/

    Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled

    TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pandemic.

    PEOPLE-AARON/

    Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUF/

    NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - The long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who could be without their biggest offensive weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

