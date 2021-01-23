REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020/
Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled
TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pandemic.
PEOPLE-AARON/
Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUF/
NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs
Jan 22 (Reuters) - The long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who could be without their biggest offensive weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
22 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sixth-tier Chorley face Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
22 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MPL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Montpellier Paris St Germain play Montpellier in Ligue 1.
22 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BUF/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-EDM/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NYR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
23 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
23 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-WAS/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-ATL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
23 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-VGK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Vegas Golden Knights
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
23 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series
Action from the round robin races of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.
23 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
23 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MEM/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.
23 Jan
MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally
Day three of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.
23 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/
Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 2
The second day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.
OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)
Olympics - Anti-Olympics protesters gather to demonstrate against the Tokyo Games
Dozens of anti-Olympics protesters are expected to gather near the National Stadium to demonstrate against the Tokyo Games as Saturday marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
23 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/
Rugby - Currie Cup - Bulls vs Lions
The Bulls and the Lions meet in a derby at Loftus Versfeld in the first of the Currie Cup semi-finals, with the winner to go on and play either Western Province or the Sharks in the final on Jan. 30.
23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Arsenal
Southampton play Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
23 Jan 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT
Rugby - Currie Cup - Western Province vs Sharks
Western Province host the Sharks in the second of the Currie Cup semi-finals, with the winner to go on and play in final on Jan. 30.
23 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v RB Leipzig Mainz face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SPZ/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Spezia
Report from Roma's Serie A match with Spezia.
23 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan
Udinese face Inter Milan in a Serie A match.
23 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta
AC Milan face Atalanta in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CTT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Cheltenham Town face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
23 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-BET/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Real Betis
Real Sociedad face Real Betis in La Liga.
The latest action form day three of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.
23 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-FLA/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
GOLF-LAQUINTA/
Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express
Third round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson
23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio