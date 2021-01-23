REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/

Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pandemic.

PEOPLE-AARON/

Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUF/

NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who could be without their biggest offensive weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

22 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sixth-tier Chorley face Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

22 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MPL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Montpellier Paris St Germain play Montpellier in Ligue 1.

22 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

23 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

23 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

23 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

23 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

23 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-WAS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

23 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

23 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

23 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

23 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-VGK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

23 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Action from the round robin races of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

23 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

23 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

23 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

23 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MEM/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

23 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

23 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.

23 Jan

MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

Day three of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

23 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 2

The second day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

23 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - Anti-Olympics protesters gather to demonstrate against the Tokyo Games

Dozens of anti-Olympics protesters are expected to gather near the National Stadium to demonstrate against the Tokyo Games as Saturday marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

23 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/

Rugby - Currie Cup - Bulls vs Lions

The Bulls and the Lions meet in a derby at Loftus Versfeld in the first of the Currie Cup semi-finals, with the winner to go on and play either Western Province or the Sharks in the final on Jan. 30.

23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Arsenal

Southampton play Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

23 Jan 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/

Rugby - Currie Cup - Western Province vs Sharks

Western Province host the Sharks in the second of the Currie Cup semi-finals, with the winner to go on and play in final on Jan. 30.

23 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v RB Leipzig Mainz face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

23 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SPZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Spezia

Report from Roma's Serie A match with Spezia.

23 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan

Udinese face Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

23 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta

AC Milan face Atalanta in a Serie A match.

23 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CTT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Cheltenham Town face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

23 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-BET/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Real Betis

Real Sociedad face Real Betis in La Liga.

23 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

The latest action form day three of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

23 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-FLA/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

23 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express

Third round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson

23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT