REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FORBES/

NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes

The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, according to the annual list here published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

MOTOR-INDY-INDY500-MONTOYA/

Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500

Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next year's Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a third win at the Brickyard.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/

UEFA open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

UPCOMING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (TV)

Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev - News conference

Defending champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev speak to the media ahead of their world heavyweight title fight at the 02 in London in which Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line.

Dec 10

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round one of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

10 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

U.S. Women's Open

Round one of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

10 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich play Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Manchester City v Olympique Marseille

Manchester City play Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - FC Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

FC Salzburg face Atletico Madrid in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures

10 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-DUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Europa League - Dundalk v Arsenal

Dundalk face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.

10 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT