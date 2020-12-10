SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

10 Dec 2020 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FORBES/

    NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes

    The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, according to the annual list here published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

    MOTOR-INDY-INDY500-MONTOYA/

    Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500

    Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next year's Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a third win at the Brickyard.

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/

    UEFA open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

    UPCOMING

    BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (TV)

    Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev - News conference

    Defending champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev speak to the media ahead of their world heavyweight title fight at the 02 in London in which Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line.

    Dec 10

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FIA News conference

    News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

    Round one of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

    10 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

    U.S. Women's Open

    Round one of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

    10 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

    Champions League - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

    Bayern Munich play Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

    Champions League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

    Inter Milan face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach

    Real Madrid face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

    Champions League - Manchester City v Olympique Marseille

    Manchester City play Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Champions League - FC Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

    FC Salzburg face Atletico Madrid in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

    Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

    Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures

    10 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-DUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Europa League - Dundalk v Arsenal

    Dundalk face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.

    10 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast