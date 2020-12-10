REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FORBES/
NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes
The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, according to the annual list here published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.
MOTOR-INDY-INDY500-MONTOYA/
Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500
Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next year's Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a third win at the Brickyard.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/
UEFA open disciplinary case over Paris race incident
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.
UPCOMING
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (TV)
Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev - News conference
Defending champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev speak to the media ahead of their world heavyweight title fight at the 02 in London in which Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line.
Dec 10
MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FIA News conference
News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
European Tour - DP World Tour Championship
Round one of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.
10 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)
U.S. Women's Open
Round one of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
10 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-LMO/REPORT (PIX)
Champions League - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich play Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions league.
9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX)
Champions League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Real Madrid face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLM/REPORT (PIX)
Champions League - Manchester City v Olympique Marseille
Manchester City play Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Champions League - FC Salzburg v Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg face Atletico Madrid in the Champions league.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures
10 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-DUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Europa League - Dundalk v Arsenal
Dundalk face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.
10 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Italy - Serie A preview
Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.