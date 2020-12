Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-WILLIAMS-FIRED/

Reports: Jets fire DC Williams after final-seconds loss

The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday, a day after his controversial play call led to a last-second loss, multiple outlets reported.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR/

Three members of Raptors test positive for COVID-19

TORONTO (Reuters) - Three members of the Toronto Raptors have tested positive for COVID-19 during the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp, the NBA team said on Monday.

OLYMPICS-IOC/

Surfing and breakdancing among four sports to win Paris 2024 spot

Breakdancing, surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing won a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics when the International Olympic Committee ratified their inclusion on Monday, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLD/AWARDS

Rugby - World Rugby Awards to celebrate rugby's pandemic heroes and stars of the decade

A special edition of the World Rugby Awards to celebrate members of the rugby family who have provided incredible service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and players and teams who have starred over the last decade.

7 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRICKET-SRI LANKA/MATHEWS

Cricket-Sri Lanka veteran Mathews content as specialist test batsman

Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews has grudgingly accepted what his international future looks like -- a specialist batsman in test cricket and an all-rounder in short formats.

8 Dec 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India

Third of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

Dec 8

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-DAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

7 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-WAS/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Redskins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

7 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-BUF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

8 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid training & news conference

Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach. A win for either side would see them qualify for the knockout stages but a draw would mean Zinedine Zidane's team would need Inter Milan to beat Shakhtar Donetesk.

8 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach news conference & stadium walk-around

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose and a player hold a news conference at the Bernabeu w win for either side would see them qualify for the knockout stages but a draw would mean Zinedine Zidane's team would need Inter Milan to beat Shakhtar Donetsk.

8 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund

Zenit St Petersburg face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league.

8 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion host Southampton in the Premier League's south coast derby

7 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-AUG/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hoffenheim v FC Augsburg

Hoffenheim face FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

7 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-SEA-MIN/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v Minnesota United FC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, Washington

8 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT