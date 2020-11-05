REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.

TENNIS-PARIS

Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defence

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

CYCLING-VUELTA

Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead

Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund

Belgium's Club Brugge face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League as theyboth chase a chance to go top of the Group F standings.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Paris St Germain

RB Leipzig face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-REN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Rennes

Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DYK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Juventus

Ferencvaros face Juventus in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-KRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v FC Krasnodar

Sevilla face FC Krasnodar in the Champions league.

4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NSC-DAL/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v FC Dallas

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - First Tennessee Park, Nashville, Tennessee

5 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the eighth round of the Premier League.

5 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-POT-CLR/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, Oregon

5 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-LAG-SEA/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Los Angeles Galaxy v Seattle Sounders FC

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, California

5 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY/BUNDESLIGA

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga preview

Preview of the weekend's Bundesliga matches

5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-LUD-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Ludogorets Razgrad v Tottenham Hotspur

Ludogorets Razgrad competes with Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.

5 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ZAF-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - South Africa v A2

South Africa play the runners up of Group A at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

5 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v B1

India play the runners up of Group B at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

5 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CRICKET-IPL/

Cricket-Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates

Four-times champions Mumbai Indians will take on title aspirant Delhi Capitals in the qualifier in Dubai with winners of the match booking their place in the Nov. 10 final.

5 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-MOSCOW/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup

The Kremlin Cup has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Nov

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters

Day four of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.

5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 230.8-kilometre hilly ride from Mos to Puebla de Sanbria.

5 Nov 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT