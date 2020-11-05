REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA
Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.
TENNIS-PARIS
Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defence
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
CYCLING-VUELTA
Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead
Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-DOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund
Belgium's Club Brugge face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League as theyboth chase a chance to go top of the Group F standings.
4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Paris St Germain
RB Leipzig face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-REN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Rennes
Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DYK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Juventus
Ferencvaros face Juventus in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-KRA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v FC Krasnodar
Sevilla face FC Krasnodar in the Champions league.
SOCCER-USA-NSC-DAL/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v FC Dallas
2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - First Tennessee Park, Nashville, Tennessee
5 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS
Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the eighth round of the Premier League.
5 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-POT-CLR/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids
2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, Oregon
5 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-LAG-SEA/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Los Angeles Galaxy v Seattle Sounders FC
2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, California
5 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY/BUNDESLIGA
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga preview
Preview of the weekend's Bundesliga matches
5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview
Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
SOCCER-EUROPA-LUD-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Ludogorets Razgrad v Tottenham Hotspur
Ludogorets Razgrad competes with Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.
5 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ZAF-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - South Africa v A2
South Africa play the runners up of Group A at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v B1
India play the runners up of Group B at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.
5 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
CRICKET-IPL/
Cricket-Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates
Four-times champions Mumbai Indians will take on title aspirant Delhi Capitals in the qualifier in Dubai with winners of the match booking their place in the Nov. 10 final.
5 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-MOSCOW/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup
The Kremlin Cup has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 Nov
TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters
Day four of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.
5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 230.8-kilometre hilly ride from Mos to Puebla de Sanbria.
5 Nov 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT