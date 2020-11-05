SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

05 Nov 2020 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

    Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says

    Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.

    TENNIS-PARIS

    Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defence

    Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

    CYCLING-VUELTA

    Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead

    Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund

    Belgium's Club Brugge face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League as theyboth chase a chance to go top of the Group F standings.

    4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Paris St Germain

    RB Leipzig face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

    4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-REN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Rennes

    Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions league.

    4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DYK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

    Barcelona face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

    4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Juventus

    Ferencvaros face Juventus in the Champions league.

    4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-KRA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v FC Krasnodar

    Sevilla face FC Krasnodar in the Champions league.

    4 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-NSC-DAL/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v FC Dallas

    2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - First Tennessee Park, Nashville, Tennessee

    5 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

    Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

    Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the eighth round of the Premier League.

    5 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-POT-CLR/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids

    2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, Oregon

    5 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-LAG-SEA/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Los Angeles Galaxy v Seattle Sounders FC

    2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, California

    5 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY/BUNDESLIGA

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga preview

    Preview of the weekend's Bundesliga matches

    5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-LUD-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Ludogorets Razgrad v Tottenham Hotspur

    Ludogorets Razgrad competes with Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.

    5 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ZAF-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - South Africa v A2

    South Africa play the runners up of Group A at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    5 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v B1

    India play the runners up of Group B at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    5 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    CRICKET-IPL/

    Cricket-Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates

    Four-times champions Mumbai Indians will take on title aspirant Delhi Capitals in the qualifier in Dubai with winners of the match booking their place in the Nov. 10 final.

    5 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-MOSCOW/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup

    The Kremlin Cup has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    5 Nov

    TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters

    Day four of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.

    5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

    Stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 230.8-kilometre hilly ride from Mos to Puebla de Sanbria.

    5 Nov 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

