REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR

Super-sub Russell sets practice pace on Mercedes debut

George Russell looked perfectly at home in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes during Friday's opening practice session for the Sakhir Grand Prix by going fastest on his debut as the seven-times Formula One champion's stand-in.

OLYMPICS-2020/COSTS

Japanese organisers say 2020 Games delay to cost them $2.8 bln

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League (NHL) is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-UNB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin Hertha Berlin face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League

4 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-OLM/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Nimes v Marseille Nimes play Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1.

4 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SPE-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Lazio

Lazio visit Spezia in a Serie A match

5 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

5 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-MAI/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz 05

Arminia Bielefeld face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

5 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City play Fulham in the Premier League.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Real Madrid

Sevilla play Real Madrid in La Liga.

5 Dec 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-LEN/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Rennes v Lens

Rennes play Lens in Ligue 1.

5 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Torino

Juventus host neighbours Torino in a Serie A match

5 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

The top two in the Bundesliga come head to head as Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig.

5 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United

West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League.

5 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-REV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

Atletico Madrid play Real Valladolid in La Liga.

5 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - South African Open

Round three of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

5 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF-HERO/

CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

5 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship

Round four of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

5 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

Round three of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

5 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/ (PIX)

Rugby - Tri-Nations - Australia v Argentina

The Wallabies host the Pumas in the Tri-Nations at Western Sydney Stadium.

5 Dec 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ZAF/

CANCELLED - Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v South Africa

Australia host the world champions South Africa at Western Sydney Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for August but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Dec 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-GEO-FJI/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia v Fiji

Georgia play Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup seventh-place playoff in Edinburgh.

5 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Scotland

Ireland play Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

5 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Italy

Wales play Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place playoff in Llanelli.

5 Dec 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

5 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

The latest action from day three of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

5 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT