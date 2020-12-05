REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR
Super-sub Russell sets practice pace on Mercedes debut
George Russell looked perfectly at home in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes during Friday's opening practice session for the Sakhir Grand Prix by going fastest on his debut as the seven-times Formula One champion's stand-in.
OLYMPICS-2020/COSTS
Japanese organisers say 2020 Games delay to cost them $2.8 bln
The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL
League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports
The National Hockey League (NHL) is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-UNB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin Hertha Berlin face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.
4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League
4 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-OLM/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Nimes v Marseille Nimes play Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-ITALY-SPE-LAZ/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Lazio
Lazio visit Spezia in a Serie A match
5 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
5 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-MAI/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz 05
Arminia Bielefeld face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham
Manchester City play Fulham in the Premier League.
5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Real Madrid
Sevilla play Real Madrid in La Liga.
5 Dec 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-LEN/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Rennes v Lens
Rennes play Lens in Ligue 1.
5 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-TOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Torino
Juventus host neighbours Torino in a Serie A match
5 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
The top two in the Bundesliga come head to head as Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig.
5 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United
West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League.
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-REV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
Atletico Madrid play Real Valladolid in La Liga.
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - South African Open
Round three of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.
5 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
GOLF-HERO/
CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.
5 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship
Round four of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
5 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic
Round three of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Tri-Nations - Australia v Argentina
The Wallabies host the Pumas in the Tri-Nations at Western Sydney Stadium.
5 Dec 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ZAF/
CANCELLED - Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v South Africa
Australia host the world champions South Africa at Western Sydney Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for August but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-GEO-FJI/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia v Fiji
Georgia play Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup seventh-place playoff in Edinburgh.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland v Scotland
Ireland play Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
5 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Italy
Wales play Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place playoff in Llanelli.
5 Dec 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza
The latest action from day three of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.