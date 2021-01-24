REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

PEOPLE-AARON/

Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SOU/

Sousa withdraws from Australian Open due to strict COVID-19 protocols

Portugal's Joao Sousa says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19 due to the Australian government's strict protocols on a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday.

UPCOMING

GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express

Third round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson

23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League

23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Marseille

Monaco play Marseille in Ligue 1.

23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves face Real Madrid in La Liga.

23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SUDAMERICANA-LAN-DEF/REPORT (PIX)

Copa Sudamericana - Final - Lanus v Defensa y Justicia

Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Lanus v Defensa y Justicia - Estadio Mario A. Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - January 23, 2021

23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

24 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

24 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro - Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

CANCELLED Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Sunday's racing is cancelled as INEOS Team UK secured top spot in the round-robin racing on Saturday. The Challenger Series resumes on Jan. 29 when Luna Rossa face American Magic in the best-of-seven repechage semi-finals.

24 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT

MMA-UFC-UFC257/ (TV)

Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 257 - Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will face American Dustin Poirier. McGregor won by TKO after 1 minute 46 seconds when the duo first clashed in December 2014. McGregor, who has not fought since knocking out American Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout in Las Vegas in January, previously held the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles.

24 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

24 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.

24 Jan

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/ (TV)

POSTPONED - Soccer - Spain - Barcelona presidential election

FC Barcelona have postponed the club's presidential election originally scheduled for Jan. 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region of Catalonia.

24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

Day four of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 3

The third day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna

Juventus host Bologna in a Serie A match

24 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LUT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chelsea v Luton Town

Chelsea face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup

24 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Napoli

Hellas Verona face Napoli in a Serie A match.

24 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich

Schalke face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

24 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ELC-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Elche v Barcelona

Elche face Barcelona in La Liga.

24 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo

Lazio face Sassuolo in a Serie A match

24 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United v Liverpool

Manchester United play Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

24 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BSC-CHE/

Soccer - FA Women's Super League - Bristol City v Chelsea

Leaders Chelsea take on bottom side Bristol City and we will wrap up the rest of the action from around the FA Women's Super League.

24 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

24 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

24 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT