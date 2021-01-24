SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

24 Jan 2021 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    PEOPLE-AARON/

    Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

    Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SOU/

    Sousa withdraws from Australian Open due to strict COVID-19 protocols

    Portugal's Joao Sousa says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19 due to the Australian government's strict protocols on a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

    Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    GOLF-LAQUINTA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - The American Express

    Third round of the American Express at the PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, which is hosted by Phil Mickelson

    23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TBL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

    23 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United

    Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Marseille

    Monaco play Marseille in Ligue 1.

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid

    Deportivo Alaves face Real Madrid in La Liga.

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SUDAMERICANA-LAN-DEF/REPORT (PIX)

    Copa Sudamericana - Final - Lanus v Defensa y Justicia

    Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Lanus v Defensa y Justicia - Estadio Mario A. Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - January 23, 2021

    23 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    24 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    24 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro - Sao Januario stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-LAK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    24 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    24 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    CANCELLED Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    Sunday's racing is cancelled as INEOS Team UK secured top spot in the round-robin racing on Saturday. The Challenger Series resumes on Jan. 29 when Luna Rossa face American Magic in the best-of-seven repechage semi-finals.

    24 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT

    MMA-UFC-UFC257/ (TV)

    Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 257 - Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor

    Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will face American Dustin Poirier. McGregor won by TKO after 1 minute 46 seconds when the duo first clashed in December 2014. McGregor, who has not fought since knocking out American Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout in Las Vegas in January, previously held the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles.

    24 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    24 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

    Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.

    24 Jan

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/ (TV)

    POSTPONED - Soccer - Spain - Barcelona presidential election

    FC Barcelona have postponed the club's presidential election originally scheduled for Jan. 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region of Catalonia.

    24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

    Day four of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

    24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

    Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 3

    The third day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

    24 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna

    Juventus host Bologna in a Serie A match

    24 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LUT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chelsea v Luton Town

    Chelsea face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup

    24 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Napoli

    Hellas Verona face Napoli in a Serie A match.

    24 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich

    Schalke face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    24 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ELC-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Elche v Barcelona

    Elche face Barcelona in La Liga.

    24 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo

    Lazio face Sassuolo in a Serie A match

    24 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United v Liverpool

    Manchester United play Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

    24 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BSC-CHE/

    Soccer - FA Women's Super League - Bristol City v Chelsea

    Leaders Chelsea take on bottom side Bristol City and we will wrap up the rest of the action from around the FA Women's Super League.

    24 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    24 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    24 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

