REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.
TOP STORIES
PEOPLE-AARON/
Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SOU/
Sousa withdraws from Australian Open due to strict COVID-19 protocols
Portugal's Joao Sousa says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19 due to the Australian government's strict protocols on a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round
Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday.
UPCOMING
