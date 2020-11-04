REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-WALES/GIGGS

Manager Giggs to sit out three Wales matches amid assault allegations

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME

Formula E takes minority stake in Agag's Extreme E

Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton a team owner, the two sides announced on Tuesday.

CYCLNG-VUELTA

Roglic reclaims Vuelta lead with time trial victory

Primoz Roglic reclaimed the Vuelta a Espana overall lead when he won the 13th stage, a 33.7-km effort ending with a 1.8-km climb up to the Mirador de Ezaro at an average gradient of 14.8% on Tuesday.

