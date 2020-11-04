REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-WALES/GIGGS
Manager Giggs to sit out three Wales matches amid assault allegations
Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.
MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME
Formula E takes minority stake in Agag's Extreme E
Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton a team owner, the two sides announced on Tuesday.
CYCLNG-VUELTA
Roglic reclaims Vuelta lead with time trial victory
Primoz Roglic reclaimed the Vuelta a Espana overall lead when he won the 13th stage, a 33.7-km effort ending with a 1.8-km climb up to the Mirador de Ezaro at an average gradient of 14.8% on Tuesday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-OLM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Olympique Marseille
FC Porto face Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.
3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City v Olympiacos
Manchester City face Olympiacos in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-BAY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich
FC Salzburg face Bayern Munich in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Inter Milan
Real Madrid face Inter Milan in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Liverpool
Atalanta face Liverpool in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-AJA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Ajax Amsterdam
Danish rookies Midtjylland search for their first goal and first points in Group D of the Champions League as they take on Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, who need victory to get themselves back into contention for a top two finish.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United
Istanbul Basaksehir face Manchester United in the Champions league.
4 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Zenit St Petersburg v Lazio
Zenit St Petersburg face Lazio in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ZSC-RAJ/REPORT
Soccer - African Champions League semi-final - Zamalek v Raja Casablanca
Zamalek of Egypt take a 1-0 advantage over Raja Casablanca into the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final which has been twice postponed because of an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the Moroccan team's camp. The winner will play Egypt's Al Ahly in the final
4 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-MOSCOW/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup
The Kremlin Cup has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Nov
TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters
Day three of the Paris Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 event.
4 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ENG-AFG/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - England v Afghanistan
England play Afghanistan at the Gabba in the ICC T20 World Cup.
4 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 204.7-kilometre ride from Lugo to Ourense.
4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
TRIATHLON
TRIATHON-BRITAIN/
Triathlon-Britain names team for Tokyo Olympics
British Triathlon Performance Director Mike Cavendish names the athletes selected for the Tokyo Olympics.