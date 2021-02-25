SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

25 Feb 2021 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    ATHLETICS-WORLDTOUR/HOLLOWAY

    Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record

    American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

    PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

    Tiger Woods awake and responsive after crash, police investigating cause

    Police on Wednesday sought to determine what caused Tiger Woods to swerve off a Southern California road in his sport utility vehicle, colliding with a tree and rolling down a hillside in a crash that left the golf great seriously injured.

    OLYMPICS-2020/

    Tokyo 2020 chief says gender equality efforts as important as virus containment

    Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will give promoting gender equality as high a priority as efforts to ensure a coronavirus-free Games, their head said on Wednesday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Real Madrid

    Atalanta face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.

    24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City

    Borussia Moenchengladbach face Manchester City in the Champions league at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

    24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-SLB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Europa League - Arsenal v Benfica

    Arsenal face Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie in Piraeus, Greece.

    25 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-CHA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    25 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DAL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Dallas Stars

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

    24 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CAR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    24 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    25 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    25 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-MIN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-ANA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Anaheim Ducks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-LAK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    25 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-SWIMMING/LEDECKY

    Olympics-Swimming champion Katie Ledecky discusses preparations for Tokyo Games

    Five-times gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with Reuters to discuss her expectations for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    25 Feb

    OLYMPICS-2020/

    Tokyo 2020 to release torch relay guildelines

    The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announces guildelines for torch relay, including coronavirus measures for runners and spectators. The torch relay will begin on March 25.

    25 Feb

    SKIING

    NORDIC-SKIING/ (PIX)

    FIS NORDIC WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS

    World champions in skijumping, cross country skiing and Nordic combined participate in the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

    25 Feb

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ENG/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

    Wales name their teams for their Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff on Saturday. Coach Wayne Pivac will hold a news conference an hour after the team is announced

    25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

    The Scotland team to play France in the third round of the Six Nations will be announced by media release. Coach Gregor Townsend will be available to media on a conference call at 2.30pm (GMT).

    25 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-PUERTORICO/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Puerto Rico Open

    First round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande

    25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-FLORIDA/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships

    Day one of the World Golf Championships at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. The event replaces the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns.

    25 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20-NZL-AUS/

    Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - New Zealand v Australia

    The second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at University Oval in Dunedin

    25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

    Cricket - Third Test - India v England

    The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.

    25 Feb

    AUTO RACING

    AUTORACING-NAS-GLANCE

    Field Level Media-Auto Glance

    A look at races on the major tracks this week.

    24 Feb

    Did you like this article?

    email blast