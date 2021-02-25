REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

ATHLETICS-WORLDTOUR/HOLLOWAY

Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record

American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Tiger Woods awake and responsive after crash, police investigating cause

Police on Wednesday sought to determine what caused Tiger Woods to swerve off a Southern California road in his sport utility vehicle, colliding with a tree and rolling down a hillside in a crash that left the golf great seriously injured.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 chief says gender equality efforts as important as virus containment

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will give promoting gender equality as high a priority as efforts to ensure a coronavirus-free Games, their head said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Real Madrid

Atalanta face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.

24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Manchester City in the Champions league at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-SLB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Arsenal v Benfica

Arsenal face Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie in Piraeus, Greece.

25 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

25 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

24 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

24 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

25 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

25 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

25 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-SWIMMING/LEDECKY

Olympics-Swimming champion Katie Ledecky discusses preparations for Tokyo Games

Five-times gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with Reuters to discuss her expectations for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

25 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 to release torch relay guildelines

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announces guildelines for torch relay, including coronavirus measures for runners and spectators. The torch relay will begin on March 25.

25 Feb

SKIING

NORDIC-SKIING/ (PIX)

FIS NORDIC WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS

World champions in skijumping, cross country skiing and Nordic combined participate in the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

25 Feb

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ENG/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

Wales name their teams for their Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff on Saturday. Coach Wayne Pivac will hold a news conference an hour after the team is announced

25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

The Scotland team to play France in the third round of the Six Nations will be announced by media release. Coach Gregor Townsend will be available to media on a conference call at 2.30pm (GMT).

25 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-PUERTORICO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Puerto Rico Open

First round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande

25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-FLORIDA/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships

Day one of the World Golf Championships at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. The event replaces the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns.

25 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-NZL-AUS/

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - New Zealand v Australia

The second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at University Oval in Dunedin

25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Cricket - Third Test - India v England

The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.

25 Feb

AUTO RACING

AUTORACING-NAS-GLANCE

Field Level Media-Auto Glance

A look at races on the major tracks this week.

24 Feb