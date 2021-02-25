REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
ATHLETICS-WORLDTOUR/HOLLOWAY
Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record
American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.
PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT
Tiger Woods awake and responsive after crash, police investigating cause
Police on Wednesday sought to determine what caused Tiger Woods to swerve off a Southern California road in his sport utility vehicle, colliding with a tree and rolling down a hillside in a crash that left the golf great seriously injured.
OLYMPICS-2020/
Tokyo 2020 chief says gender equality efforts as important as virus containment
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will give promoting gender equality as high a priority as efforts to ensure a coronavirus-free Games, their head said on Wednesday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Real Madrid
Atalanta face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.
24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Manchester City in the Champions league at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-SLB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Arsenal v Benfica
Arsenal face Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie in Piraeus, Greece.
25 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview
Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
25 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
25 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-CHA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
25 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
25 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DAL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Dallas Stars
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
24 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
25 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-MIN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-LAK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
25 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-SWIMMING/LEDECKY
Olympics-Swimming champion Katie Ledecky discusses preparations for Tokyo Games
Five-times gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with Reuters to discuss her expectations for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
25 Feb
Tokyo 2020 to release torch relay guildelines
The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announces guildelines for torch relay, including coronavirus measures for runners and spectators. The torch relay will begin on March 25.
SKIING
NORDIC-SKIING/ (PIX)
FIS NORDIC WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS
World champions in skijumping, cross country skiing and Nordic combined participate in the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ENG/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement
Wales name their teams for their Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff on Saturday. Coach Wayne Pivac will hold a news conference an hour after the team is announced
25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-SCO/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement
The Scotland team to play France in the third round of the Six Nations will be announced by media release. Coach Gregor Townsend will be available to media on a conference call at 2.30pm (GMT).
25 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-PUERTORICO/
Golf - PGA Tour - Puerto Rico Open
First round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande
25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-FLORIDA/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships
Day one of the World Golf Championships at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida. The event replaces the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns.
25 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-T20-NZL-AUS/
Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - New Zealand v Australia
The second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at University Oval in Dunedin
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/
Cricket - Third Test - India v England
The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.
AUTO RACING
AUTORACING-NAS-GLANCE
Field Level Media-Auto Glance
A look at races on the major tracks this week.
24 Feb