REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-GRETZKY-CARD

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

(Reuters) - NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million.

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Golf-Reed joined by Canter, Fitzpatrick atop Dubai leaderboard

(Reuters) - American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday.

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI

Verstappen snatches pole for Abu Dhabi finale

(Reuters) - Max Verstappen denied Mercedes a final front-row lockout of the season by snatching pole position in the dying seconds of Saturday's qualifying for the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

SPORTS UPCOMING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (PIX) (TV)

Boxing - Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the O2 in London.

12 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-DEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-HOU/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Houston Texans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-DAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-TEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-KC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ARI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

13 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

Golf - U.S. Women's Open

Round four of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - final race on the 2020 Formula One calendar.

13 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro – Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil

12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-STS/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Santos

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Santos - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

13 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Botafogo - Beira-Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil

12 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace play Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

13 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea

Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Liverpool

Fulham play Liverpool at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.

13 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Sheffield United

Southampton v Sheffield United at St Mary's Stadium

13 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Bordeaux

Lille face Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

13 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Schalke 04

Nearly a third of the way through the season and Schalke remain winless with just three points to their name at the bottom of the Bundesliga. They will try to claim their first win of the season away to Augsburg.

13 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-TSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim

Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

13 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AS Roma

Bologna host AS Roma in a Serie A match

13 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan

Cagliari host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

13 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus

Titleholders Juventus visit Genoa in a Serie A match

13 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Verona

Lazio host Verona in a Serie A match

12 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sampdoria

Napoli host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

13 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-EIB/REPORt

Soccer - Spain - Real Sociedad v Eibar

Real Sociedad meet Eibar in La Liga hoping to keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.

13 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-COL-SEA/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Seattle Sounders FC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

13 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT