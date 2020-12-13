REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-GRETZKY-CARD
Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million
(Reuters) - NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million.
GOLF-EUROPEAN
Golf-Reed joined by Canter, Fitzpatrick atop Dubai leaderboard
(Reuters) - American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday.
MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI
Verstappen snatches pole for Abu Dhabi finale
(Reuters) - Max Verstappen denied Mercedes a final front-row lockout of the season by snatching pole position in the dying seconds of Saturday's qualifying for the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
SPORTS UPCOMING
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (PIX) (TV)
Boxing - Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev
Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the O2 in London.
12 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-DEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-HOU/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Houston Texans
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-DAL/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-TEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-KC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ARI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MIN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship
Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.
13 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)
Golf - U.S. Women's Open
Round four of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - final race on the 2020 Formula One calendar.
13 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-AMN/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro – Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil
12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-STS/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Santos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Santos - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
13 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-BOT/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Botafogo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Botafogo - Beira-Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil
12 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace play Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.
13 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea
Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Liverpool
Fulham play Liverpool at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.
13 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Sheffield United
Southampton v Sheffield United at St Mary's Stadium
13 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-BOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Bordeaux
Lille face Bordeaux in Ligue 1.
13 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Schalke 04
Nearly a third of the way through the season and Schalke remain winless with just three points to their name at the bottom of the Bundesliga. They will try to claim their first win of the season away to Augsburg.
13 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-TSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim
Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
13 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ROM/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AS Roma
Bologna host AS Roma in a Serie A match
13 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan
Cagliari host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.
13 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus
Titleholders Juventus visit Genoa in a Serie A match
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-HEL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Verona
Lazio host Verona in a Serie A match
12 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sampdoria
Napoli host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-EIB/REPORt
Soccer - Spain - Real Sociedad v Eibar
Real Sociedad meet Eibar in La Liga hoping to keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
SOCCER-USA-COL-SEA/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Seattle Sounders FC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
13 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT