REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

13 Dec 2020 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-GRETZKY-CARD

    Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

    (Reuters) - NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million.

    GOLF-EUROPEAN

    Golf-Reed joined by Canter, Fitzpatrick atop Dubai leaderboard

    (Reuters) - American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday.

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI

    Verstappen snatches pole for Abu Dhabi finale

    (Reuters) - Max Verstappen denied Mercedes a final front-row lockout of the season by snatching pole position in the dying seconds of Saturday's qualifying for the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    SPORTS UPCOMING

    BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (PIX) (TV)

    Boxing - Heavyweight World Title Fight - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

    Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the O2 in London.

    12 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-DEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-HOU/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Houston Texans

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-DAL/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-TEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-KC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ARI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MIN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

    Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

    13 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

    Golf - U.S. Women's Open

    Round four of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

    13 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

    The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - final race on the 2020 Formula One calendar.

    13 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro – Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil

    12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-STS/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Santos

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Santos - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    13 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Botafogo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Botafogo - Beira-Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil

    12 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

    Crystal Palace play Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

    13 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea

    Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

    12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Liverpool

    Fulham play Liverpool at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.

    13 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Sheffield United

    Southampton v Sheffield United at St Mary's Stadium

    13 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Bordeaux

    Lille face Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

    13 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Schalke 04

    Nearly a third of the way through the season and Schalke remain winless with just three points to their name at the bottom of the Bundesliga. They will try to claim their first win of the season away to Augsburg.

    13 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-TSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim

    Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

    13 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ROM/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AS Roma

    Bologna host AS Roma in a Serie A match

    13 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan

    Cagliari host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

    13 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus

    Titleholders Juventus visit Genoa in a Serie A match

    13 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-HEL/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Verona

    Lazio host Verona in a Serie A match

    12 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sampdoria

    Napoli host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

    13 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

    Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-EIB/REPORt

    Soccer - Spain - Real Sociedad v Eibar

    Real Sociedad meet Eibar in La Liga hoping to keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.

    13 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-COL-SEA/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Seattle Sounders FC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    13 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

