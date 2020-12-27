REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Irving, Nets prevail in Boston Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 29, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a successful return to the NBA's Christmas Day schedule by pulling away in the second half for a 123-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

TENNIS-MURRAY Murray accepts Delray Beach Open wildcard to begin 2021 season Andy Murray will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, the men's tour said on Saturday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MUN-REPORT Late Leicester equaliser ends United's away winning streak Leicester City came back twice to end Manchester United's away winning streak in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at the King Power stadium on Saturday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal play Chelsea in the Premier League

26 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-TB/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

26 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Everton

The Premier League's bottom team Sheffield United host high-flying Everton on Boxing Day.

26 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-CTB/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Coritiba

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Atletico

Mineiro v Coritiba – Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

26 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United

Manchester City play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

26 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-SF/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

26 Dec 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

26 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

Cricket - Second Test - Australia v India

Day two of the second of four tests between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

27 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

27 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

27 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

27 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Sao Paulo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Sao Paulo - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

26 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

27 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

27 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-MIA/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

27 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

27 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

27 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

27 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

27 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka

South Africa host Sri Lanka at Centurion in the first of their two-test series.

27 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Burnley.

27 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion.

27 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool play West Browmich Albion in the Premier League.

27 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT