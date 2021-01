Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/

Rallying-Peterhansel heading for 14th Dakar title, Cornejo's dream ends

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title after ending Wednesday's 10th stage in Saudi Arabia with a 17 minute advantage over his closest rival Nasser Al-Attiyah.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Japan expands COVID state of emergency as people cool to holding Summer Olympics

Japan expanded a state of emergency in the Tokyo area to seven more prefectures on Wednesday amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed most people want to cancel or postpone the already delayed Summer Olympics.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASKETBALL-LEBRON

James keen to avoid returning to bubble life

LeBron James guided the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Championship inside a bio-secure environment in Orlando last year but says just the thought of being stuck inside a bubble again gives him the shakes.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-GEN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Juventus v Genoa

Juventus host Genoa in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. We will round up the rest of Wednesday's cup ties.

13 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-HKI-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Kiel v Bayern Munich

Kiel play Bayern Munich in the second round of the DFB Cup.

13 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open

The final of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

13 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - Spanish Super Cup - Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Real Sociedad play Barcelona in the first Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Cordoba.

13 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Trophee des Champions - Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille

Paris St Germain play Olympique Marseille in the French Super (Trophee des Champions) in Lens.

13 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham in the Premier League. Spurs were originally due to play Aston Villa away but the fixture was postponed due to the Birmingham-based club's number of COVID-19 cases.

13 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

POSTPONED - Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club. Tottenham will now play Fulham.

13 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-STS-BOJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Santos v Boca Juniors

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - Second Leg - Santos v Boca Juniors - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - January 13, 2021

13 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-UTA/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-ORL/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

14 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

14 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

14 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-ATL/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

14 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

14 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

14 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

14 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

14 Jan 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer - England - Premier League preview

Preview of the weekend fixtures

14 Jan

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - First Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 1

The first day of the first of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

14 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX) (TV)

Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India - Preview

Australia and India look ahead to the fourth test, which is due to take place in Brisbane.

14 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 557-kilometre drive from Al-Ula to Yanbu.

14 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

14 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Fulham.

14 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT