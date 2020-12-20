REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
ICEHOCKEY-NHL NHL: League, players' union reach tentative deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13
(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday it had reached a tentative agreement with its players' union to hold a shortened 56-game regular season beginning on Jan. 13.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SANCHEZ Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour
(Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-FINLEY Bengals QB Finley to start vs. Steelers The Cincinnati Bengals will turn to quarterback Ryan Finley to start the team's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Zac Taylor announced on Saturday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Juventus
Titleholders Juventus visit Parma in a Serie A matc
19 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Fulham
Newcastle United are at home to struggling top flight newcommers Fulham in the Premier League
19 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-BUF/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
19 Dec 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-INL-PAL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Palmeiras
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v
Palmeiras - Beira-Rio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil
19 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
20 Dec 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/
Cricket - First Test - Australia v India
Day four of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).
20 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United
20 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AC Milan
Sassuolo face AC Milan in a Serie A match.
20 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SPZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia
Inter Milan host Spezia Calcio in a Serie A match.