Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

PEOPLE-LASORDA/

Baseball-Former LA Dodgers manager Lasorda dies aged 93

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, one of baseball's most engaging personalities and an ambassador for the sport, has died at the age of 93, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

ATHLETICS-ZAF/MANYONGA

Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Manyonga gets provisional suspension

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Reuters) - Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping whereabouts failures, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-MAZEPIN/

Motor racing-Mazepin needs to grow up, says Haas F1 boss Steiner

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin needs to grow up and has not been let off the hook for causing offence with a video on social media last month, his Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

9 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

9 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

9 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - Australia v India

Day three of the third of four tests between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-IND/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Postseason) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

9 Jan 13:05 ET / 18:05 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Sentry Tournament of Champions

Second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

8 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

RALLYING

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally - Rest Day

January 9 is a rest day in the Dakar Rally.

9 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Aston Villa v Liverpool

Aston Villa face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round. The wire will also include coverage of Wolves v Crystal Palace.

8 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-SVW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

9 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Borussia Moenchengladbach play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

8 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

9 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-TSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim

Schalke 04 face Hoffenheim knowing anything less than a win will mean the club equals Tasmania Berlin's long-standing Bundesliga record of 31 matches without a win.

9 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A – Benevento v Atalanta

Benevento host Atalanta in a Serie A match

9 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid play Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

9 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Barcelona

Granada play Barcelona in La Liga.

9 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Abu Dhabi hosts a WTA 500 tournament.

9 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTALYA/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Antalya Open

Day three of the Antalya Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

9 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open

Round two of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

9 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT