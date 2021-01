Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m.ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE

Browns close facility again after positive COVID-19 tests

The Cleveland Browns' preparations for their pivotal regular-season finale took another hit as the team said on Thursday they closed their practice facility for a second consecutive day after two more players tested positive for COVID-19.

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Real Madrid's character to be tested by rampant Celta Vigo

After being knocked down from a six-game winning streak with a surprise draw at Elche, La Liga champions Real Madrid have the misfortune to be facing a resurgent Celta Vigo in their next game on Saturday.

TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns

Andy Murray has pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open in Florida next week to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open in February.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

1 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

31 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

1 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

31 Dec 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

1 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

1 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT]

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

31 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX)

Rallying - Dakar Rally - Preparations

Preparations for the Dakar Rally.

Jan 1

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Chelsea.

1 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Southampton on January 4.

1 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds United.

1 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT