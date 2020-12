Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-LEBRON

LeBron signs two-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent told multiple news outlets on Wednesday.

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

MANAMA (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton's unexpected absence will add extra spice to a Sakhir Grand Prix that represents a new challenge for the seven- times world champion's Formula One rivals in Bahrain this weekend.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA

1,000 fans allowed to attend Joshua v Pulev fight in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A crowd of 1,000 will be allowed to attend Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at London's Wembley Arena on Dec. 12, organisers said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Lazio

Borussia Dortmund face Lazio in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v Paris St Germain

Manchester United face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Chelsea

Sevilla face Chelsea in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Zenit St Petersburg

Club Brugge need to beat Zenit St Petersburg in Group F of the Champions League to have any hopes of advancing while the Russian club are already eliminated

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Barcelona

Ferencvaros face Barcelona in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-DYK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv

Juventus face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PGL-TOK/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Perth Glory v Tokyo

Perth Glory play Tokyo in their AFC Champions League Group match.

3 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-MVI-SEO/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Melbourne Victory v FC Seoul

Melbourne Victory play FC Seoul in their AFC Champions League Group match.

3 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DRAW

Soccer - Nations League - Belgium reaction to Nations League draw

Belgium coach Roberto Martínez gives his views on the Nations League draw, conducted digitally in Switzerland. Belgium have qualified for the final four along with world champions, France, Italy and Spain.

3 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-BAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2 Dec 15:40 ET / 20:40 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - South African Open

Round one of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

3 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship

Round two of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

3 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

Round one of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

3 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/

Cricket - South Africa ODI series - England captain news conference

England captain Eoin Morgan looks ahead to the three-match ODI series against South Africa, having seen his side to a convincing 3-0 victory in the T20 tussle between the two countries.

3 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

MOTOR RALLYING

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

Action from the shakedown for the Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

The latest action from day one of the Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

3 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland team announcement

The Scotland team to play Ireland on the final weekend of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Durban will be announced by media release.

3 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland team announcement

Ireland name their team to take on Scotland in Saturday's Autumn Nations clash by press release at 14.15. A press conference with coach Andy Farrell will follow

3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ITA/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Italy team announcement

Italy name their team for their Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, followed by a news conference Franco Smith.

3 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

3 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT