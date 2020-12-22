REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HELMET-ADS/

Report: NHL teams could raise $15M through helmet ads

National Hockey League teams could bring in a combined $15 million by placing sponsors' ads on helmets in the 2020-21 season, TSN reported Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-NEWTON/

Patriots QB Newton hopes to start, not retire

Cam Newton might be headed toward free agency, but the New England Patriots' quarterback is not thinking about retirement.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-HURNEY/

Panthers fire GM Hurney

General manager Marty Hurney was fired by the Carolina Panthers. Hurney was in a second stint as GM of the franchise and was previously dismissed in 2012.

