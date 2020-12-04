SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

04 Dec 2020 / 03:35 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR

    FIA probes Grosjean's crash as track changes made

    Formula One's governing body opened an investigation into Romain Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Thursday as the French driver hailed those who helped him escape the fireball.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND

    Premier League agrees 250 million pounds bailout package with EFL

    The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($336.13 million) bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    GOLF-EUROPEAN

    Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship

    England's Andy Sullivan carded a second-round 66 on Thursday to lead by three shots at the halfway stage of the Golf in Dubai Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-RAV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Arsenal v Rapid Vienna

    Arsenal face Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League with 2,000 fans allowed to attend the match. It's the first time an English Premier League side has been allowed to have fans inside a stadium since March.

    3 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-SKC-MIN/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Sporting Kansas City v Minnesota United FC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

    4 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/PERSEPOLIS (FEATURE)

    Soccer - Iran's Persepolis enduring long wait for shot at glory

    By the time the Asian Champions League anthem echoes around Doha's Al Janoub Stadium and the finalists are led onto the turf on December 19, Iranian champions Persepolis will have plenty of time to contemplate the task that lies ahead.

    4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SYD-YOK/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Sydney FC v Yokohama F Marinos

    Sydney FC play Yokohama F Marinos in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    4 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHA-JEO/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors

    Shanghai SIPG play Jeonbuk Motors in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    4 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-VIS-SUW/ (PIX)

    Soccer - AFC Champions League - Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings

    Vissel Kobe play Suwon Bluewings in their AFC Champions League Group match.

    4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)

    Soccer - FIFA Council meeting

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to hold a virtual news conference following a FIFA Council meeting conducted via videoconference. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global soccer will be on the agenda.

    4 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-HERO/

    CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

    The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

    4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship

    Round three of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

    4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - South African Open

    Round two of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

    4 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

    Round two of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

    4 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

    Action from day two of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

    4 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Practice

    Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix.

    4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

    The latest action from day two of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

    4 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England

    South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the first of their three one day internationals

    4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Australia v India

    First of three T20s between Australia and India at Manuka Oval (Night).

    4 Dec

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING

    Olympics-Tokyo Games organisers hold meeting to discuss plans for rearranged Games

    Officials from Tokyo 2020, Japan national government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government meet in the Japanese capital to discuss further plans for the postponed Games.

    4 Dec

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France team to face England

    France coach Fabien Galthie names his team for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England.

    4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup -

    England & France news conferences & training

    England and France prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.

    4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast