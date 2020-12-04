REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR
FIA probes Grosjean's crash as track changes made
Formula One's governing body opened an investigation into Romain Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Thursday as the French driver hailed those who helped him escape the fireball.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND
Premier League agrees 250 million pounds bailout package with EFL
The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($336.13 million) bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOLF-EUROPEAN
Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship
England's Andy Sullivan carded a second-round 66 on Thursday to lead by three shots at the halfway stage of the Golf in Dubai Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-RAV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Arsenal v Rapid Vienna
Arsenal face Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League with 2,000 fans allowed to attend the match. It's the first time an English Premier League side has been allowed to have fans inside a stadium since March.
3 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-SKC-MIN/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Sporting Kansas City v Minnesota United FC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
4 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/PERSEPOLIS (FEATURE)
Soccer - Iran's Persepolis enduring long wait for shot at glory
By the time the Asian Champions League anthem echoes around Doha's Al Janoub Stadium and the finalists are led onto the turf on December 19, Iranian champions Persepolis will have plenty of time to contemplate the task that lies ahead.
4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SYD-YOK/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Sydney FC v Yokohama F Marinos
Sydney FC play Yokohama F Marinos in their AFC Champions League Group match.
4 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHA-JEO/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors
Shanghai SIPG play Jeonbuk Motors in their AFC Champions League Group match.
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-VIS-SUW/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings
Vissel Kobe play Suwon Bluewings in their AFC Champions League Group match.
4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)
Soccer - FIFA Council meeting
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to hold a virtual news conference following a FIFA Council meeting conducted via videoconference. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global soccer will be on the agenda.
4 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-HERO/
CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.
4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship
Round three of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
Golf - European Tour - South African Open
Round two of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.
4 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic
Round two of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
4 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza
Action from day two of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.
4 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix.
4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
The latest action from day two of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England
South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the first of their three one day internationals
4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Australia v India
First of three T20s between Australia and India at Manuka Oval (Night).
4 Dec
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING
Olympics-Tokyo Games organisers hold meeting to discuss plans for rearranged Games
Officials from Tokyo 2020, Japan national government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government meet in the Japanese capital to discuss further plans for the postponed Games.
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France team to face England
France coach Fabien Galthie names his team for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup -
England & France news conferences & training
England and France prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.
4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT