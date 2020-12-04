REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR

FIA probes Grosjean's crash as track changes made

Formula One's governing body opened an investigation into Romain Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Thursday as the French driver hailed those who helped him escape the fireball.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ENGLAND

Premier League agrees 250 million pounds bailout package with EFL

The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($336.13 million) bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship

England's Andy Sullivan carded a second-round 66 on Thursday to lead by three shots at the halfway stage of the Golf in Dubai Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-RAV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Arsenal v Rapid Vienna

Arsenal face Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League with 2,000 fans allowed to attend the match. It's the first time an English Premier League side has been allowed to have fans inside a stadium since March.

3 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-SKC-MIN/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Sporting Kansas City v Minnesota United FC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

4 Dec 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/PERSEPOLIS (FEATURE)

Soccer - Iran's Persepolis enduring long wait for shot at glory

By the time the Asian Champions League anthem echoes around Doha's Al Janoub Stadium and the finalists are led onto the turf on December 19, Iranian champions Persepolis will have plenty of time to contemplate the task that lies ahead.

4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SYD-YOK/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Sydney FC v Yokohama F Marinos

Sydney FC play Yokohama F Marinos in their AFC Champions League Group match.

4 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHA-JEO/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors

Shanghai SIPG play Jeonbuk Motors in their AFC Champions League Group match.

4 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-VIS-SUW/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings

Vissel Kobe play Suwon Bluewings in their AFC Champions League Group match.

4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)

Soccer - FIFA Council meeting

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to hold a virtual news conference following a FIFA Council meeting conducted via videoconference. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global soccer will be on the agenda.

4 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-HERO/

CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

4 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship

Round three of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

4 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - South African Open

Round two of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

4 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

Round two of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

4 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

Action from day two of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

4 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix.

4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England

South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the first of their three one day internationals

4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Australia v India

First of three T20s between Australia and India at Manuka Oval (Night).

4 Dec

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING

Olympics-Tokyo Games organisers hold meeting to discuss plans for rearranged Games

Officials from Tokyo 2020, Japan national government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government meet in the Japanese capital to discuss further plans for the postponed Games.

4 Dec

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France team to face England

France coach Fabien Galthie names his team for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England.

4 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup -

England & France news conferences & training

England and France prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.

4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT