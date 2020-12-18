REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/

Russia's Olympic doping ban halved, but flag barred from next two Games

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes will be barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, under the country's flag until 2022 after a Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions but halved the original four-year ban.

OLYMPICS-2024/

Olympics-Breakdancing included in Paris 2024 to reach out to youth - Games Chief

PARIS (Reuters) - The inclusion of breakdancing at the 2024 Olympics may been surprising but organisers were drawn to the sport's potential to attract a younger fanbase and grow the Olympic audience in the internet age, Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet said.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-STEEN-RETIRES/

NHL: Blues forward Steen retires due to back injury

St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen retired Thursday due to a back injury following a 15-year career that included a Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL-NBA/

NBA-LeBron's re-tooled Lakers set to begin repeat bid

We look ahead to the 2020-21 NBA season with an eight-part package including an overall preview, items on LeBron James, international players and a look at the financial challenges of playing during a pandemic. We will also include the top five storylines going into the season, a list of past NBA champions, league MVPs and a Factbox on the season ahead.

Dec 18

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

First Test - Australia v India

Day two of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).

18 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-LAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

18 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

MOTOR-AWARDS/ (TV)

Motor racing - FIA Prize Giving gala goes virtual

The 2020 FIA Prize Giving gala will be a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the world of motorsport still able to celebrate its champions, albeit remotely.

18 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)

Russian officials and athletes react to Olympic ban

Russian officials and athletes react to a two-year ban on the country competing under its flag at major international sporting events including next year's Tokyo Olympics as punishment for doping.

Dec 18

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

18 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEE/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leeds United.

18 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester United

Sheffield United play Manchester United at Brammall Lane in the Premier League.

17 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MCI/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

18 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW (TV)

England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leicester City.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-TOR/REPORT

Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Torino

AS Roma host Torino in a Serie A match

17 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

YEARENDER

SPORT-YEARENDER/ICEHOCKEY-NHL (PIX)

NHL-Lightning crowned champions, Lundqvist era ends, Kraken released

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a long-awaited Stanley Cup in 2020, Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist's stellar career with the New York Rangers ended and the NHL officially welcomed the Seattle Kraken amid a season unlike any before due to COVID-19.

Dec 18

SPORT-YEARENDER/RUGBY (PIX)

Rugby-Concussion case casts dark cloud over the sport

The rugby year ended with the sport excitedly looking ahead to the next World Cup while simultaneously bracing for a potentially seismic challenge to the very fabric of the game in the form of a class action legal case citing negligence over concussion.

Dec 18