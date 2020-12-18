REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/
Russia's Olympic doping ban halved, but flag barred from next two Games
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes will be barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, under the country's flag until 2022 after a Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions but halved the original four-year ban.
OLYMPICS-2024/
Olympics-Breakdancing included in Paris 2024 to reach out to youth - Games Chief
PARIS (Reuters) - The inclusion of breakdancing at the 2024 Olympics may been surprising but organisers were drawn to the sport's potential to attract a younger fanbase and grow the Olympic audience in the internet age, Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet said.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-STEEN-RETIRES/
NHL: Blues forward Steen retires due to back injury
St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen retired Thursday due to a back injury following a 15-year career that included a Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19.
UPCOMING
BASKETBALL-NBA/
NBA-LeBron's re-tooled Lakers set to begin repeat bid
We look ahead to the 2020-21 NBA season with an eight-part package including an overall preview, items on LeBron James, international players and a look at the financial challenges of playing during a pandemic. We will also include the top five storylines going into the season, a list of past NBA champions, league MVPs and a Factbox on the season ahead.
Dec 18
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/
First Test - Australia v India
Day two of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).
18 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-LAC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
18 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
MOTOR-AWARDS/ (TV)
Motor racing - FIA Prize Giving gala goes virtual
The 2020 FIA Prize Giving gala will be a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the world of motorsport still able to celebrate its champions, albeit remotely.
18 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)
Russian officials and athletes react to Olympic ban
Russian officials and athletes react to a two-year ban on the country competing under its flag at major international sporting events including next year's Tokyo Olympics as punishment for doping.
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/PREVIEW
England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.
18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/PREVIEW
England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.
18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)
England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
18 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEE/PREVIEW
England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leeds United.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester United
Sheffield United play Manchester United at Brammall Lane in the Premier League.
17 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MCI/PREVIEW
England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW (TV)
England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leicester City.
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-TOR/REPORT
Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Torino
AS Roma host Torino in a Serie A match
17 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
YEARENDER
SPORT-YEARENDER/ICEHOCKEY-NHL (PIX)
NHL-Lightning crowned champions, Lundqvist era ends, Kraken released
The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a long-awaited Stanley Cup in 2020, Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist's stellar career with the New York Rangers ended and the NHL officially welcomed the Seattle Kraken amid a season unlike any before due to COVID-19.
SPORT-YEARENDER/RUGBY (PIX)
Rugby-Concussion case casts dark cloud over the sport
The rugby year ended with the sport excitedly looking ahead to the next World Cup while simultaneously bracing for a potentially seismic challenge to the very fabric of the game in the form of a class action legal case citing negligence over concussion.