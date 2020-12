Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/

Boxing-Joshua says prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

LONDON (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he is prepared to go to the final bell when he puts his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf-Perez takes one-shot lead at European Tour finale in Dubai

France's Victor Perez carded a five-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale, in Dubai on Thursday.

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/

Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for COVID-19, the team said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-COE/

World Athletics President Coe looks ahead to 2021 season

World Athletics President Coe looks ahead to 2021 season

11 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (TV)

Boxing - Heavyweight world title fight weigh-in - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

Defending champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Kubrat tip the scales ahead of their world heavyweight title fight at the 02 in London in which Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line.

Dec 11

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Australia v India test series - Preview Package

Australia host India in a much-anticipated four-test series which starts with a day-night test at Adelaide Oval from Dec. 17. We will move an overall preview, factbox and features on each team.

11 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

ESPORTS-F1/

2020 F1 Esports Pro Series

Esport stars take part in the fourth and final round of the 2020 Formula One Pro Series.

10 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NEP/ (PIX)

NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

11 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

11 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SWEENEY/

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney holds news conference

11 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round two of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

11 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

U.S. Women's Open

Round two of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

11 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-AFRICA/ (TV)

Soccer - Africa - 42nd CAF Ordinary General Assembly

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) holds a news conference following its 42nd ordinary general assembly. Two weeks ago, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad was banned from soccer for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BUR/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester United.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/PREVIEW

England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester CIty.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-SPP-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Europa League - Sparta Prague v AC Milan

Sparta Prague face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

10 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-ROA/REPORT (PIX)

Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur face Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Europa League. We will also wrap the rest of the night's action

10 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Finalists announcement

The Best FIFA Football Awards will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories on December 11.

11 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW

Spain - Real Madrid news conference

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gives a news conference ahead of his side's La Liga match against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW

Spain - Atletico Madrid news conference

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone gives a news conference ahead of the derby against Real Madrid.

11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT