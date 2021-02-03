REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS

NFL-Super Bowl organizers, officials grapple with COVID-19 threat

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fans descending on Tampa, Florida, for Sunday's Super Bowl will be met with strict warnings to mask up and practice social distancing, as the threat of COVID-19 hangs over the biggest spectacle in American sports.

SOCCER-EUROPE/SUPERLEAGUE

European supporter groups unite to oppose breakaway 'Super League'

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Supporters of European soccer teams as well as national sides said on Tuesday that they were united in their opposition to plans for a breakaway Super League, describing it as an "unpopular, illegitimate and dangerous scheme".

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW

Liverpool need 'miracle' for Van Dijk to return this season

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk will need a miracle to play any part in the club's Premier League title defence this season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

