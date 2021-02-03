SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

03 Feb 2021 / 11:20 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS

    NFL-Super Bowl organizers, officials grapple with COVID-19 threat

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fans descending on Tampa, Florida, for Sunday's Super Bowl will be met with strict warnings to mask up and practice social distancing, as the threat of COVID-19 hangs over the biggest spectacle in American sports.

    SOCCER-EUROPE/SUPERLEAGUE

    European supporter groups unite to oppose breakaway 'Super League'

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Supporters of European soccer teams as well as national sides said on Tuesday that they were united in their opposition to plans for a breakaway Super League, describing it as an "unpopular, illegitimate and dangerous scheme".

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW

    Liverpool need 'miracle' for Van Dijk to return this season

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk will need a miracle to play any part in the club's Premier League title defence this season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn

    Borussia Dortmund face Paderborn in the DFB Cup.

    2 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

    Newcastle take on Palace hoping to build on their win over Everton

    2 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton

    Manchester United play Southampton in the Premier League.

    2 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Inter v Juventus

    Inter face Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals

    2 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Cup

    Day two of the team-based ATP Cup.

    3 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BUF/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Buffalo Sabres

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

    2 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NJD/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    3 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

    3 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    3 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-DAL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Dallas Stars

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

    3 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    3 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-MEM/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    3 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-ARI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

    3 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    3 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    3 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CAR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    3 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-MIN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    3 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    3 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    3 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    3 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-ANA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Anaheim Ducks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    3 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OSAKA-PREVIEW

    Tennis-Osaka heads to Melbourne with world at her feet

    Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne as the favourite as she seeks a fourth Grand Slam title that will further fuel her ascent to the top of the women's game on the court and amplify her voice off it.

    3 Feb

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Tennis - Australian Open preview package

    After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.

    3 Feb

    CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/ (PREVIEW)

    Cricket-Preview of the India v England test series

    India will hope to have recovered from their Pyrrhic victory in Australia to maintain their formidable home record against an England side who have boldly put players' well-being ahead of team prospects in the four-test series beginning on Friday.

    3 Feb

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Tennis-Evert and McEnroe preview Australian Open

    Former tennis world number ones Chris Evert and John McEnroe preview the Australian Open.

    3 Feb

    CRICKET-SAFETY/BOUNCERS

    Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal at youth level polarises opinion

    The world of cricket appears sharply polarised over a proposal to ban bouncers at the youth level with the game's lawmakers weighing the merit of the suggestion which has found takers in New Zealand.

    3 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

    OLYMPIC-2020/JAPAN-CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Organisers brief reporters on Tokyo Olympics coronavirus measures

    The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the international Paralympic Committee to hold a joint briefing to explain the various COVID-19 countermeasures that will be taken at the Summer Games. Representatives from the Olympic organisations will hold a Q&A with reporters after the briefing.

    3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.

    3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho.

    3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-GROSJEAN/ (TV)

    Motor racing-Romain Grosjean reveals his 2021 plans after leaving F1

    Ex-Formula One driver Romain Grosjean discusses his future plans in a virtual news conference

    3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICAN/

    Soccer - African Nations Championship

    The first of the semi-finals in the African Nations

    hampionship, the 16-team tournarnent in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players. It is being played at Douala's new Japoma Stadium.

    3 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-S04/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04

    VfL Wolfsburg face Schalke 04 in the DFB Cup.

    3 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-LIL/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Lille

    Bordeaux host Lille in Ligue 1.

    3 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City

    Burnley face Manchester City in the Premier League.

    3 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Leicester City

    3 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV)

    NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers continue buildup to Super Bowl LV

    We continue our buildup to Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

    3 Feb 13:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SECURITY (TV)

    NFL - Super Bowl NFL security news conference

    FBI, federal and state security officials brief on latest security preps/threats to the game in Tampa.

    3 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICAN/

    Soccer - African Nations Championship

    The second of the semi-finals in the African Nations Championship, the 16-team tournarnent in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players. It is being played at Limbe Stadium.

    3 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-STS/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Santos

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Santos, Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

    3 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast