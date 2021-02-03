REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS
NFL-Super Bowl organizers, officials grapple with COVID-19 threat
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fans descending on Tampa, Florida, for Sunday's Super Bowl will be met with strict warnings to mask up and practice social distancing, as the threat of COVID-19 hangs over the biggest spectacle in American sports.
SOCCER-EUROPE/SUPERLEAGUE
European supporter groups unite to oppose breakaway 'Super League'
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Supporters of European soccer teams as well as national sides said on Tuesday that they were united in their opposition to plans for a breakaway Super League, describing it as an "unpopular, illegitimate and dangerous scheme".
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW
Liverpool need 'miracle' for Van Dijk to return this season
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk will need a miracle to play any part in the club's Premier League title defence this season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCP/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn
Borussia Dortmund face Paderborn in the DFB Cup.
2 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle take on Palace hoping to build on their win over Everton
2 Feb 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton
Manchester United play Southampton in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Inter v Juventus
Inter face Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals
2 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Cup
Day two of the team-based ATP Cup.
3 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-BUF/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
2 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-NJD/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
3 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-DAL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Dallas Stars
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-LAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
3 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-MEM/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
3 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-ARI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-MIN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
3 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
3 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OSAKA-PREVIEW
Tennis-Osaka heads to Melbourne with world at her feet
Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne as the favourite as she seeks a fourth Grand Slam title that will further fuel her ascent to the top of the women's game on the court and amplify her voice off it.
3 Feb
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/
Tennis - Australian Open preview package
After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/ (PREVIEW)
Cricket-Preview of the India v England test series
India will hope to have recovered from their Pyrrhic victory in Australia to maintain their formidable home record against an England side who have boldly put players' well-being ahead of team prospects in the four-test series beginning on Friday.
Tennis-Evert and McEnroe preview Australian Open
Former tennis world number ones Chris Evert and John McEnroe preview the Australian Open.
CRICKET-SAFETY/BOUNCERS
Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal at youth level polarises opinion
The world of cricket appears sharply polarised over a proposal to ban bouncers at the youth level with the game's lawmakers weighing the merit of the suggestion which has found takers in New Zealand.
3 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
OLYMPIC-2020/JAPAN-CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Organisers brief reporters on Tokyo Olympics coronavirus measures
The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the international Paralympic Committee to hold a joint briefing to explain the various COVID-19 countermeasures that will be taken at the Summer Games. Representatives from the Olympic organisations will hold a Q&A with reporters after the briefing.
3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.
3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho.
MOTOR-F1-GROSJEAN/ (TV)
Motor racing-Romain Grosjean reveals his 2021 plans after leaving F1
Ex-Formula One driver Romain Grosjean discusses his future plans in a virtual news conference
3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFRICAN/
Soccer - African Nations Championship
The first of the semi-finals in the African Nations
hampionship, the 16-team tournarnent in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players. It is being played at Douala's new Japoma Stadium.
3 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-S04/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04
VfL Wolfsburg face Schalke 04 in the DFB Cup.
3 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-LIL/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Lille
Bordeaux host Lille in Ligue 1.
3 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City
Burnley face Manchester City in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Leicester City
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV)
NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers continue buildup to Super Bowl LV
We continue our buildup to Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
3 Feb 13:15 ET / 18:15 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SECURITY (TV)
NFL - Super Bowl NFL security news conference
FBI, federal and state security officials brief on latest security preps/threats to the game in Tampa.
3 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
The second of the semi-finals in the African Nations Championship, the 16-team tournarnent in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players. It is being played at Limbe Stadium.
3 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-STS/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Santos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Santos, Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil