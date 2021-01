Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-TANAKA

Tanaka returning to Japan after seven seasons with Yankees

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will return to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, announcing on Thursday he had agreed to go back to the Rakuten Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Sterne takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

South Africa's Richard Sterne carded a 64 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic to finish at eight under for a one-shot lead at the Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV/RONALDO

Juventus's Ronaldo under investigation over trip to Alps

Police are investigating a potential breach of Italy's COVID-19 regulations by Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo after he allegedly travelled between the regions of Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-CDA-ATB/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Alcoyano v Athletic Bilbao

After knocking out Real Madrid in the last round, Alcoyano host Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey hoping for another famous upset.

28 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool in the Premier League hoping to leapfrog the champions into the top four.

28 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Flamengo - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - January 28, 2021

28 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey quarter-final draw

The eight remaining sides in the Copa del Rey learn their fate in the quarter-final draw.

29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LEE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds United

29 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

29 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SHU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Arsenal.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open

First round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Marc Leishman is the defending champion.

28 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf- European Tour - Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf

The Emirates Golf Club hosts the Global Stars at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

29 Jan

ICEHOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-PHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

29 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

29 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

29 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

29 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

29 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

29 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

29 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

29 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

29 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

29 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA/SHAQ (TV)

NBA-Shaquille O'Neal interview

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal discusses his foundation's work to support of high school athletic programs that have been hit by the pandemic.

29 Jan

SAILING

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Luna Rossa face American Magic in the Prada Cup's best-of-seven repechage semi-finals. The winner will take on INEOS Team UK the final of the America's Cup Challenger Series.

29 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/EXHIBITION (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Exhibition - A Day at the Drive

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka are expected to play in a Day at the Drive - a one-off exhibition tournament at Memorial Drive in Adelaide. The world's top players will only just have come out of their two-week quarantine in the city as they prepare for the Australian Open which begins on Feb. 8.

29 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - First Test - Pakistan v South Africa

Day four of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Karachi.

29 Jan