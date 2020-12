Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-KENIN/

American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

American Sofia Kenin has been named WTA Player of the Year after winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

ISRAEL-EMIRATES-SOCCER-BEITARJERUSALE/

Beitar Jerusalem's Emirati co-owner opens door to Arab players

DUBAI (Reuters) - Beitar Jerusalem's new Emirati co-owner said on Tuesday the Israeli soccer club was open to recruiting Arab players, a step likely to stir anger among its anti-Arab fan base.

SAUDI-FALCONS-WOMEN/

First woman competes at Middle East's top falconry show

RIYADH (Reuters) - Athari Alkhaldi stands out amid a sea of men and falcons at the Middle East's top falconry competition: the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the event.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Third One Day International - South Africa v England

South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the last of their three one day internationals

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ESPORTS-CYCLING/

UCI Esports World Championhips

Some of the world's top cyclists battle it out on training platform Zwift in the UCI's first 'virtual' world championhips

Dec 9

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-DAL/ (PIX)

NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

9 Dec 20:05 ET / 01:05 GMT

OLYMPICS-2021/PHELPS

Michael Phelps discusses the 2021 Games and the 'Olympic mindset'

American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, discusses his outlook for the 2021 Tokyo Games and the role of optimism in creating an "Olympic mindset" in an interview with Reuters.

Dec 9

SOCCER

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA-AUCTION (PIX)

Items from the career of soccer legend Maradona go to auction

Items from the career of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona and other great sports champions go to auction at the Bolaffi national auction house in Turin.

Dec 9

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta

Ajax Amsterdam face Atalanta in the Champions league.

9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-KRA/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Chelsea v Krasnodar

Chelsea face Krasnodar in the Champions league.

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-JUV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Champions League - Barcelona v Juventus

Barcelona face Juventus in the Champions league.

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Liverpool

FC Midtjylland face Liverpool in the Champions league.

9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

Champions League - Paris St Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

Paris St Germain play Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league.

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Champions League - RB Leipzig v Manchester United

RB Leipzig face Manchester United in the Champions league.

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REN-SEV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Rennes v Sevilla

Rennes face Sevilla in the Champions league.

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

DUBAI-RUSSIA/DIVORCE-BRITAIN

Court case of Tatiana Akhmedova and her ex-husband and son over £453m fortune

Dec 9