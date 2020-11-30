REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN
Hamilton wins crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix
MANAMA (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first-lap crash that ripped his car in two.
SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-INVESTIGATION
Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star.
BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR
Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition
(Reuters) - Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-NO/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
29 Nov 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
30 Nov 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
29 Nov 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT
MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/
Rallying-Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz presents Extreme E plans
Two times world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and QEV Tech present their team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series.
30 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHS-PGL/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory
Shanghai Shenhua play Perth Glory in their AFC Champions League Group match.
30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-TOK-ULS/ (PIX)
Soccer - AFC Champions League - Tokyo v Ulsan Hyundai
Tokyo play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League Group match.
30 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
29 Nov 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Fulham
30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
30 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona
Atalanta face Verona in a Serie A match.
29 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Roma
Napoli face Roma in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
30 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal
La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Villarreal.
29 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
30 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-COL-NSC/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v Nashville SC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
SOCCER-USA-ORL-NER/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New England Revolution
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX)
Russia's athletics federation appoints new president
Russia's athletics federation, which has been suspended since 2015 over mass doping among track and field athletes, appoints a new president.
30 Nov