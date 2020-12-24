REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA/
Maradona autopsy shows no drink or illegal drugs
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death, an autopsy released on Wednesday said.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BLACKWOOD/
Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract
The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.
MOTOR-F1-HAAS-MAZEPIN/
Mazepin retains Haas F1 2021 seat after video investigation
The Haas Formula One team said on Wednesday that new signing Nikita Mazepin will race next season after they internally dealt with an incident where the Russian posted and then deleted a video clip showing a female passenger being groped in a car.
UPCOMING
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/
Cricket - First Test - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Preview
Preview ahead of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Pretoria that starts on Boxing Day. Includes a factbox.
24 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-ATL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-CHA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-SAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
24 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-WAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
24 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-UTA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
24 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.
24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Everton v Manchester United
Everton play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Goodison Park.
23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WBA/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.
24 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Paris St Germain v Strasbourg
Paris St Germain face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The match report will include highlights of the evening's other stand-out fixtures.
SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Atalanta
Bologna face Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of the evening's other games.
23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio
Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-TOR/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Torino
Napoli host Torino in a Serie A match
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN
Reports: NBA eyes Harden stripclub video
The Houston Rockets and NBA are reviewing video to determine whether James Harden was in breach of the COVID-19 rules when he was at a stripclub without a mask.
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OPENER
Multiple Rockets out for opener
Multiple Houston Rockets are out for the season-opener on Wednesday.
Report: Harden, Rockets relationship growing more toxic
James Harden and the Houston Rockets have become a toxic pairing according to a report from The Athletic.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-COVID
Lions to be without multiple coaches
Several Detroit Lions coaches will not be available due to close contact.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-WILLIAMS
Jets' DL Williams to miss final two games
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will miss the final two games of the season with a neck injury and a concussion, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-DET
Bucs face Lions with long-awaited playoff berth on line
Tom Brady's arrival led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to believe their long playoff drought might end this season. That dream could come to fruition as early as Saturday, when the Bucs visit Detroit.
FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS
Dolphins in playoff-prep mode against Raiders
The Miami Dolphins head into the final two weeks of the regular season occupying the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. But as far as coach Brian Flores is concerned, his team must approach Saturday night's game at Las Vegas with a playoff mentality.
NFL notebook
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
News and notes from around the league.