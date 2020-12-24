REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA/

Maradona autopsy shows no drink or illegal drugs

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death, an autopsy released on Wednesday said.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BLACKWOOD/

Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract

The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

MOTOR-F1-HAAS-MAZEPIN/

Mazepin retains Haas F1 2021 seat after video investigation

The Haas Formula One team said on Wednesday that new signing Nikita Mazepin will race next season after they internally dealt with an incident where the Russian posted and then deleted a video clip showing a female passenger being groped in a car.

UPCOMING

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

Cricket - First Test - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Preview ahead of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Pretoria that starts on Boxing Day. Includes a factbox.

24 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

24 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

24 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

24 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.

24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Everton v Manchester United

Everton play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Goodison Park.

23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WBA/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

24 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Paris St Germain v Strasbourg

Paris St Germain face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The match report will include highlights of the evening's other stand-out fixtures.

23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Atalanta

Bologna face Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of the evening's other games.

23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio

Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.

23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Torino

Napoli host Torino in a Serie A match

23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN

Reports: NBA eyes Harden stripclub video

The Houston Rockets and NBA are reviewing video to determine whether James Harden was in breach of the COVID-19 rules when he was at a stripclub without a mask.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OPENER

Multiple Rockets out for opener

Multiple Houston Rockets are out for the season-opener on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN

Report: Harden, Rockets relationship growing more toxic

James Harden and the Houston Rockets have become a toxic pairing according to a report from The Athletic.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-COVID

Lions to be without multiple coaches

Several Detroit Lions coaches will not be available due to close contact.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-WILLIAMS

Jets' DL Williams to miss final two games

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will miss the final two games of the season with a neck injury and a concussion, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-DET

Bucs face Lions with long-awaited playoff berth on line

Tom Brady's arrival led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to believe their long playoff drought might end this season. That dream could come to fruition as early as Saturday, when the Bucs visit Detroit.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS

Dolphins in playoff-prep mode against Raiders

The Miami Dolphins head into the final two weeks of the regular season occupying the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. But as far as coach Brian Flores is concerned, his team must approach Saturday night's game at Las Vegas with a playoff mentality.

NFL notebook

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

News and notes from around the league.