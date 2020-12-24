SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

24 Dec 2020 / 03:39 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA/

    Maradona autopsy shows no drink or illegal drugs

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death, an autopsy released on Wednesday said.

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BLACKWOOD/

    Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract

    The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

    MOTOR-F1-HAAS-MAZEPIN/

    Mazepin retains Haas F1 2021 seat after video investigation

    The Haas Formula One team said on Wednesday that new signing Nikita Mazepin will race next season after they internally dealt with an incident where the Russian posted and then deleted a video clip showing a female passenger being groped in a car.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

    Cricket - First Test - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Preview

    Preview ahead of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Pretoria that starts on Boxing Day. Includes a factbox.

    24 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-CHA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-SAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    24 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

    24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-WAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    24 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    24 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-UTA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

    24 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    24 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.

    24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Everton v Manchester United

    Everton play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Goodison Park.

    23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WBA/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

    24 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Paris St Germain v Strasbourg

    Paris St Germain face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The match report will include highlights of the evening's other stand-out fixtures.

    23 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Atalanta

    Bologna face Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of the evening's other games.

    23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio

    Milan host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-TOR/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Torino

    Napoli host Torino in a Serie A match

    23 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN

    Reports: NBA eyes Harden stripclub video

    The Houston Rockets and NBA are reviewing video to determine whether James Harden was in breach of the COVID-19 rules when he was at a stripclub without a mask.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OPENER

    Multiple Rockets out for opener

    Multiple Houston Rockets are out for the season-opener on Wednesday.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN

    Report: Harden, Rockets relationship growing more toxic

    James Harden and the Houston Rockets have become a toxic pairing according to a report from The Athletic.

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

    FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-COVID

    Lions to be without multiple coaches

    Several Detroit Lions coaches will not be available due to close contact.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-WILLIAMS

    Jets' DL Williams to miss final two games

    New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will miss the final two games of the season with a neck injury and a concussion, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-DET

    Bucs face Lions with long-awaited playoff berth on line

    Tom Brady's arrival led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to believe their long playoff drought might end this season. That dream could come to fruition as early as Saturday, when the Bucs visit Detroit.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS

    Dolphins in playoff-prep mode against Raiders

    The Miami Dolphins head into the final two weeks of the regular season occupying the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. But as far as coach Brian Flores is concerned, his team must approach Saturday night's game at Las Vegas with a playoff mentality.

    NFL notebook

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

    News and notes from around the league.

