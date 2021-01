Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-COVID-19/

Washington closes facility after COVID-19 outbreak

The Washington Football Team closed its facility for the rest of the week after coaches and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday hit back at criticism of his letter to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley in which he suggested easing of quarantine restrictions, saying his good intentions were "misconstrued".

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-RIVERS-RETIREMENT/

Colts qb philip rivers retires after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after 17 seasons on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-UNB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Union Berlin

RB Leipzig face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

20 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Augsburg host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

20 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-GCF/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Granada

Villarreal face Granada in La Liga.

20 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italian Super Cup - Juventus v Napoli

The Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia hosts the Italian Super Cup finals between Juventus and Napoli.

20 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CDA-MAD/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Alcoyano v Real Madrid

Alcoyano face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

20 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Manchester United

Fulham play Manchester United in the Premier League. 20 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-AMN/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Atletico Mineiro

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Atletico Mineiro - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - January 20, 2021

20 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-INL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Internacional

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Internacional - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 20, 2021

20 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

21 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

21 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

21 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

21 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

21 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

21 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

21 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

21 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

21 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

21 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

21 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

21 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

NHL

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

21 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

21 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

21 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ARI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

21 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

21 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/CORONAVIRUS-EXPERT (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Infectious diseases expert Kentaro Iwata thinks Tokyo Games too big of a risk

Infectious diseases expert Kentaro Iwata, who rose to fame for his videos onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship last year, believes the Tokyo Olympics pose too big of a risk for Japan, a country currently reeling from a surge in novel coronavirus infections.

21 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Round one of the HSBC Golf Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi.

Jan 21

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/ (TV)

Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Preview

Sri Lanka and England's captains speak to the media as their sides prepare for the second test match in the southern city of Galle.

21 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-RALLY-MONTECARLO/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Monte Carlo Rally

Action from the shakedown on day one of the Monte Carlo Rally - the first race of the 2021 season.

21 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NFL

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUF-AFCCHAMP

Field Level Media- AFC Championship: Mahomes and more

Coverage of the AFC Championship press conference and media availability with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUF

Field Level Media- PREVIEW: Chiefs hopeful Patrick Mahomes is ready for Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are bidding to repeat as Super Bowl champions with the status of Patrick Mahomes looming over preparation for Sunday's conference championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-TB-NFCCHAMP

Field Level Media-NFC Championship: Rodgers, Brady meet again

Coverage of the NFC Championship press conference and media availability with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-TB

Field Level Media-PREVIEW: Green Bay Packers host Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Preview coverage of the NFC Championship game Sunday at Green Bay between the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.