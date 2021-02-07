REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-KC
Chiefs fans wade into enemy waters for back-to-back Super Bowl bid
TAMPA, Fla (Reuters) - Kansas City red dotted a sea of Buccaneers burgundy in Tampa this week as intrepid Chiefs fans entered enemy waters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl showdown.
GOLF-EUROPEAN
Golf: Johnson grabs lead at Saudi International ahead of final round
(Reuters) - American Dustin Johnson carded a four-under-par 66 in the third round to go 13-under overall and take a two-shot lead at the Saudi International on Saturday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-PARTIES
A-listers stay home as health crisis dims Super Bowl celebrity spotlight in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla (Reuters) - The Super Bowl's annual celebrity circuit has all but gone quiet in Tampa, Florida, this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps A-listers and party-hungry fans at home.
SPORTS UPCOMING
