REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-AWARDS

Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year

Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

MOTOR-F2-SCHUMACHER

Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

MANAMA (Reuters) - Mick Schumacher stood on the brink of winning the Formula Two championship after Saturday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain left the German 14 points clear of sole title rival Callum Ilott with a maximum 17 still available.

CYCLING-CAVENDISH

Cavendish joins Deceuninck-Quick Step for 2021

PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish is joining Deceuninck-Quick Step for the 2021 season, the Belgian outfit where the former world champion spent three years said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England

South Africa play world champions England at Boland Park in the first of their three one day internationals

6 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - Australia v India

Second of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

6 Dec

FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-IND/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-OAK/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLE/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

POSTPONED-Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

The final round of the Australian PGA Championship, which is the penultimate event on the revised European Tour calendar. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

6 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - South African Open

Final round of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

6 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF-HERO/

CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

Round four of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix

The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Sakhir Grand Prix - the 16th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

Action from day four of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

6 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v France

England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.

6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v Flamengo – Nilton Santos stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United

Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League.

5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Leicester City

Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League

6 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.

6 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the Premier League

6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-AMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Lille v Monaco

Lille play Monaco in Ligue 1. Wrapup after Metz v Lyon late kickoff

6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Montpellier v Paris St Germain

Montpellier play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke 04, bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins to their name, face third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-STU/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart

Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

6 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Bologna

Inter Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match

5 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sassuolo

Roma host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.

6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta

Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Barcelona

Cadiz play Barcelona in La Liga.

5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT