REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

ATHLETICS-AWARDS
Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year
Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday.
MOTOR-F2-SCHUMACHER
Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain
MANAMA (Reuters) - Mick Schumacher stood on the brink of winning the Formula Two championship after Saturday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain left the German 14 points clear of sole title rival Callum Ilott with a maximum 17 still available.
CYCLING-CAVENDISH
Cavendish joins Deceuninck-Quick Step for 2021
PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish is joining Deceuninck-Quick Step for the 2021 season, the Belgian outfit where the former world champion spent three years said on Saturday.
UPCOMING
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England
South Africa play world champions England at Boland Park in the first of their three one day internationals
6 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - Australia v India
Second of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)
6 Dec
FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-IND/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JAC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-OAK/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLE/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
POSTPONED-Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship
The final round of the Australian PGA Championship, which is the penultimate event on the revised European Tour calendar. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia
6 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
Golf - European Tour - South African Open
Final round of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.
6 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
GOLF-HERO/
CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.
6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic
Round four of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix
The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Sakhir Grand Prix - the 16th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza
Action from day four of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.
6 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v France
England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.
6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-FLA/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v Flamengo – Nilton Santos stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United
Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League.
5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Leicester City
Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League
6 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.
6 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the Premier League
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-AMO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Lille v Monaco
Lille play Monaco in Ligue 1. Wrapup after Metz v Lyon late kickoff
SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Montpellier v Paris St Germain
Montpellier play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke 04, bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins to their name, face third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-STU/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart
Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
6 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Bologna
Inter Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match
5 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sassuolo
Roma host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta
Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Barcelona
Cadiz play Barcelona in La Liga.