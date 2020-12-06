SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

06 Dec 2020 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    SPORTS

    ATHLETICS-AWARDS

    Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year

    Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

    MOTOR-F2-SCHUMACHER

    Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

    MANAMA (Reuters) - Mick Schumacher stood on the brink of winning the Formula Two championship after Saturday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain left the German 14 points clear of sole title rival Callum Ilott with a maximum 17 still available.

    CYCLING-CAVENDISH

    Cavendish joins Deceuninck-Quick Step for 2021

    PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish is joining Deceuninck-Quick Step for the 2021 season, the Belgian outfit where the former world champion spent three years said on Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England

    South Africa play world champions England at Boland Park in the first of their three one day internationals

    6 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - Australia v India

    Second of three T20s between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

    6 Dec

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-IND/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JAC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-OAK/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLE/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    6 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    POSTPONED-Golf - European Tour - Australian PGA Championship

    The final round of the Australian PGA Championship, which is the penultimate event on the revised European Tour calendar. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia

    6 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - South African Open

    Final round of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

    6 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    GOLF-HERO/

    CANCELLED - Golf - PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge

    The Hero World Challenge has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

    6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

    Round four of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

    6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix

    The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Sakhir Grand Prix - the 16th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

    6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

    Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

    Action from day four of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

    6 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v France

    England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.

    6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Flamengo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v Flamengo – Nilton Santos stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United

    Chelsea play Leeds United in the Premier League.

    5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Leicester City

    Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League

    6 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    6 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

    West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the Premier League

    6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-AMO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Lille v Monaco

    Lille play Monaco in Ligue 1. Wrapup after Metz v Lyon late kickoff

    6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Montpellier v Paris St Germain

    Montpellier play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

    5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen

    Schalke 04, bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins to their name, face third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

    6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-STU/REPORT

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart

    Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

    6 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Bologna

    Inter Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match

    5 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sassuolo

    Roma host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.

    6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta

    Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    6 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Barcelona

    Cadiz play Barcelona in La Liga.

    5 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

