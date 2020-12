Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Hamilton 'gutted' after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated after testing positive for COVID-19 and being ruled out of Sunday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain.

Newcastle's match at Villa postponed due to COVID-19 cases, says club

Newcastle United's game at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to a "significant increase" in positive COVID-19 tests at the club, the Premier League outfit said on Tuesday.

Olympic rings illuminated upon return to Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games.

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam

Liverpool face Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid face Bayern Munich in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Manchester City

FC Porto seek to wrestle top place from Manchester City in Group C of the Champions League. Man City have secured a place in the knockout stage already while Porto effectively need one point from their last two group games to also advance.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v FC Midtjylland

Atalanta face FC Midtjylland in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Inter Milan

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Inter Milan in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Olympiacos

Olympique Marseille face Olympiacos in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v FC Dallas

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, Washington

2 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

Soccer-Numbers show how 'home advantage' has faded without fans

New statistical research shows exactly how much home advantage has faded in Premier League stadiums without fans.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Soccer - Champions League - FC Krasnodar v Rennes

FC Krasnodar face Rennes in the Champions league.

2 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig

Istanbul Basaksehir face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

2 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

Cricket - Third One Day International - Australia v India

Third of three ODIs between Australia and India at Manuka Oval (Day-Night).

2 Dec

Tokyo 2020 CEO gives update on plans for postponed Games

DO NOT PUBLISH, AWAITING OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto holds media briefing following talks between the organising committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government on Wednesday.

2 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting

President Sebastian Coe will hold a news conference following the conclusion of a two-day World Athletics Council meeting.

2 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France news conferences & training

France trains intensely for the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium against England.

2 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT