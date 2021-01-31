SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

31 Jan 2021 / 03:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WARMUPS

    Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players

    SYDNEY (Reuters) - With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU-PREVIEW

    Pelicans trending upward as surging Rockets visit

    The Houston Rockets look stable after a rocky start to the season. The New Orleans Pelicans are showing signs of improvement as they host the Rockets on Saturday.

    GOLF-EUROPEAN

    Casey storms into Dubai Desert Classic lead heading into final round

    (Reuters) - England's Paul Casey carded an eight-under-par 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday and tied the lowest round of the week to go 15-under overall and take a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

    SPORTS UPCOMING

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BEN/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento

    Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match

    30 Jan 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-REN/REPORT 

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Rennes

    Olympique de Marseille face Stade Rennais in Ligue 1

    30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa

    30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/REPORT (PIX) (TV) 

    Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Palmeiras v Santos

    Palmeiras play Santos in the Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

    30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/ 

    Golf- European Tour - Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf

    The Emirates Golf Club hosts the Global Stars at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

    31 Jan

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BOS/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/ 

    Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy

    Day one action at the Gippsland Trophy, a WTA 500 tournament.

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-NSH/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PIT/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-YARRAVALLEY/ 

    Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic

    Day one of the Yarra Valley Classic - a WTA 500 tournament.

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CGY/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

    31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-POR/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIL/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-SAC/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-LAL/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    31 Jan 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MEM/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

    31 Jan 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    31 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-PHX/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    31 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-VAN/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    31 Jan 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-DET/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    31 Jan 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (TV) 

    Tennis - ATP Cup - Previews

    Players speak to the media as they prepare for the ATP Cup in Melbourne.

    31 Jan 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley

    Chelsea play Burnley in the Premier League.

    31 Jan 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LEE/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Leeds United

    Leicester City play Leeds United in the Premier League.

    31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain

    Paris St Germain travel to Lorient in Ligue 1

    31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ATT/REPORT 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta

    Lazio host Atalanta in a Serie A match. Will wrapup other 3pm games in this report.

    31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid

    Cadiz face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    31 Jan 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon

    Lille play Dijon in Ligue 1

    31 Jan 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool

    In-form West Ham United take on Liverpool in the Premier League as they look to keep up their top-four challenge

    31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV) 

    Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open

    Fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

    31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    HANDBALL-WORLD/ (PIX) 

    IHF Handball World Championship - Gold Medal Match - Denmark v Sweden

    Denmark face Sweden in the IHF Handball World Championship Final at the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.

    31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma

    Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

    31 Jan 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SCF/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg

    VfL Wolfsburg face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

    31 Jan 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-LAC/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/AUSTRIA (TV) 

    Esports - Virtual Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

    The F1 Virtual Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are the first Formula 1 drivers to confirm they'll be taking part. Other F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans are expected to race in the first of three virtual F1 races.

    31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD/ (PIX) 

    Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTB-GRE/REPORT (PIX) 

    Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio - Couto Pereira stadium, Curitiba, Brazil

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

    Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

    31 Jan 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

