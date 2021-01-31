REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WARMUPS

Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players

SYDNEY (Reuters) - With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU-PREVIEW

Pelicans trending upward as surging Rockets visit

The Houston Rockets look stable after a rocky start to the season. The New Orleans Pelicans are showing signs of improvement as they host the Rockets on Saturday.

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Casey storms into Dubai Desert Classic lead heading into final round

(Reuters) - England's Paul Casey carded an eight-under-par 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday and tied the lowest round of the week to go 15-under overall and take a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

SPORTS UPCOMING

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento

Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match

30 Jan 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-REN/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Rennes

Olympique de Marseille face Stade Rennais in Ligue 1

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Palmeiras v Santos

Palmeiras play Santos in the Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf- European Tour - Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf

The Emirates Golf Club hosts the Global Stars at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

31 Jan

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy

Day one action at the Gippsland Trophy, a WTA 500 tournament.

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-YARRAVALLEY/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic

Day one of the Yarra Valley Classic - a WTA 500 tournament.

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

31 Jan 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

31 Jan 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

31 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/ (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - arrival of the champion team in São Paulo

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - arrival of the champion team in São Paulo

30 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-PHX/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

31 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-VAN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

31 Jan 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

31 Jan 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup - Previews

Players speak to the media as they prepare for the ATP Cup in Melbourne.

31 Jan 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea play Burnley in the Premier League.

31 Jan 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Leeds United

Leicester City play Leeds United in the Premier League.

31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain travel to Lorient in Ligue 1

31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta

Lazio host Atalanta in a Serie A match. Will wrapup other 3pm games in this report.

31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid

Cadiz face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

31 Jan 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon

Lille play Dijon in Ligue 1

31 Jan 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool

In-form West Ham United take on Liverpool in the Premier League as they look to keep up their top-four challenge

31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City take on West Ham United and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the in the FA Women's Super League.

31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open

Fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City take on West Ham United and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the in the FA Women's Super League.

31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HANDBALL-WORLD/ (PIX)

IHF Handball World Championship - Gold Medal Match - Denmark v Sweden

Denmark face Sweden in the IHF Handball World Championship Final at the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.

31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma

Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

31 Jan 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SCF/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg

VfL Wolfsburg face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

31 Jan 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/AUSTRIA (TV)

Esports - Virtual Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

The F1 Virtual Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are the first Formula 1 drivers to confirm they'll be taking part. Other F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans are expected to race in the first of three virtual F1 races.

31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTB-GRE/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio - Couto Pereira stadium, Curitiba, Brazil

31 Jan 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

31 Jan 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT