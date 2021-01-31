REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WARMUPS
Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players
SYDNEY (Reuters) - With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU-PREVIEW
Pelicans trending upward as surging Rockets visit
The Houston Rockets look stable after a rocky start to the season. The New Orleans Pelicans are showing signs of improvement as they host the Rockets on Saturday.
GOLF-EUROPEAN
Casey storms into Dubai Desert Classic lead heading into final round
(Reuters) - England's Paul Casey carded an eight-under-par 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday and tied the lowest round of the week to go 15-under overall and take a one-shot lead heading into the final round.
SPORTS UPCOMING
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BEN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento
Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match
30 Jan 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-REN/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Rennes
Olympique de Marseille face Stade Rennais in Ligue 1
30 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa
SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Palmeiras v Santos
Palmeiras play Santos in the Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf- European Tour - Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf
The Emirates Golf Club hosts the Global Stars at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
31 Jan
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
31 Jan 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/
Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy
Day one action at the Gippsland Trophy, a WTA 500 tournament.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PIT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
TENNIS-YARRAVALLEY/
Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic
Day one of the Yarra Valley Classic - a WTA 500 tournament.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
31 Jan 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-SAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
31 Jan 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MEM/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
31 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/ (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - arrival of the champion team in São Paulo
30 Jan 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-PHX/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
31 Jan 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Previews
Players speak to the media as they prepare for the ATP Cup in Melbourne.
31 Jan 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley
Chelsea play Burnley in the Premier League.
31 Jan 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Leeds United
Leicester City play Leeds United in the Premier League.
31 Jan 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain
Paris St Germain travel to Lorient in Ligue 1
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta
Lazio host Atalanta in a Serie A match. Will wrapup other 3pm games in this report.
SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid
Cadiz face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
31 Jan 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon
Lille play Dijon in Ligue 1
31 Jan 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool
In-form West Ham United take on Liverpool in the Premier League as they look to keep up their top-four challenge
31 Jan 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/
Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United
Manchester City take on West Ham United and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the in the FA Women's Super League.
GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open
Fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
HANDBALL-WORLD/ (PIX)
IHF Handball World Championship - Gold Medal Match - Denmark v Sweden
Denmark face Sweden in the IHF Handball World Championship Final at the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma
Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.
31 Jan 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SCF/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg
VfL Wolfsburg face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-LAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
31 Jan 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/AUSTRIA (TV)
Esports - Virtual Austrian Formula One Grand Prix
The F1 Virtual Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are the first Formula 1 drivers to confirm they'll be taking part. Other F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans are expected to race in the first of three virtual F1 races.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTB-GRE/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio - Couto Pereira stadium, Curitiba, Brazil
31 Jan 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
31 Jan 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT