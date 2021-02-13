SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

13 Feb 2021 / 10:55 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

    Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

    Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down

    The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats.

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA

    Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France

    Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his side's tournament hopes alive.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/

    Soccer- Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester united

    Second-placed Manchester United look to close the gap to leaders Chelsea when they travel to Manchester City.

    12 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool

    Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League.

    13 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Atletico Madrid

    Granada face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    13 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley

    13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-HUE/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Huesca

    Sevilla play Huesca in La Liga.

    13 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NCE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nice

    PSG face Nice in Ligue 1.

    13 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus

    Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match

    13 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

    Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

    13 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the third round of the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the year.

    13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-NYK/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

    13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-ORL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

    13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MEM/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    13 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Wales

    Scotland face Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield

    13 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy

    England face Italy in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.

    13 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SAILING

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    Day one of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

    13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Downhill women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    13 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-PROAM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

    13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

