REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020/MORI
Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN
Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down
The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats.
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA
Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his side's tournament hopes alive.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/
Soccer- Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester united
Second-placed Manchester United look to close the gap to leaders Chelsea when they travel to Manchester City.
12 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool
Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League.
13 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Atletico Madrid
Granada face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
13 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley
13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-HUE/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Huesca
Sevilla play Huesca in La Liga.
13 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NCE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nice
PSG face Nice in Ligue 1.
13 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus
Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match
13 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
13 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the third round of the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the year.
13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MEM/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
13 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Wales
Scotland face Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield
13 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy
England face Italy in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.
13 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SAILING
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series
Day one of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.
SKIING
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Downhill women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
13 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-PROAM/
Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT