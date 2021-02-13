REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down

The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats.

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA

Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his side's tournament hopes alive.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/

Soccer- Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester united

Second-placed Manchester United look to close the gap to leaders Chelsea when they travel to Manchester City.

12 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool

Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League.

13 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Atletico Madrid

Granada face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

13 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley

13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-HUE/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Huesca

Sevilla play Huesca in La Liga.

13 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NCE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nice

PSG face Nice in Ligue 1.

13 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus

Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match

13 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

13 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the third round of the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the year.

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-WSH/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

13 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Wales

Scotland face Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield

13 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy

England face Italy in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.

13 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SAILING

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Day one of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Downhill women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

13 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT